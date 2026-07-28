The Cheapest Whole Rotisserie Chicken Isn't From Costco Or BJ's
For big-box grocery, staying competitive can mean leading with feather-light margins — and that's certainly true concerning rotisserie chicken. Costco's famous three-pound Kirkland Signature offering costs a mind-boggling $4.99 when purchased in store (or $5.66 online). BJ's matches that $4.99 price with its three-pound Wellsley Farms Hot Rotisserie Chicken, keeping competition tight. But Sam's Club outdoes them both by undercutting their shared price with an offer the customer can't refuse: a whole chicken for a single cent less than the competition.
That's right, at Sam's Club you'll pay $4.98 for a whole Member's Mark Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken — what will they think of next? It's literally the smallest drop in price possible, but a better price is a better price — and in the game of getting feet through doors, price is key. Cooked chicken prices from big-box wholesalers like these are often a race to the bottom, with rotisserie chickens often being even cheaper than raw chickens, despite the extra resources required to prepare them.
There are a few reasons for this. For one thing, fresh chickens nearing the end of their use-by date can get another chance on the spit. Additionally, these rotisserie chickens are often used as "loss-leaders," items sold well below their true value and actually amounting to a financial loss because it gets shoppers in the door and spending more. Even despite inflation, Costco's chickens have stayed the same price since they debuted in the mid-'90s. The retailer with the cheapest chicken has the most attractive bait to attract customers, even if that is a one-cent advantage.
Grocery stores are playing chicken with prices
It's worth noting that Costco's and BJ's offers are both listed as three-pound chickens, while Sam's Club chickens are said to be between three and four pounds. So, pound-for-pound, you're getting about the same value — it's just one cent cheaper at Sam's Club than elsewhere. This is perhaps why Costco takes a different approach by also pricing whole chickens that are under three pounds by weight.
While Sam's Club and BJ's use that three-pound threshold to anchor the value of their chickens to a flat rate, Costco can be spotted selling chickens even cheaper when they're below that weight. While this may amount to a difference of less than a dollar, for some customers, this could be enough to catch their attention over BJ's or Sam's Club. While other retailers like Fresh Market or Walmart may offer rotisserie chicken for around the same price, these are usually substantially smaller.
There's no significant difference between public opinion of these chickens in terms of quality. Sam's Club chickens maintain a 4.7/5-star rating online, while BJ's boasts a 4.8. Ironically, where Sam's Club leads by razor-thin price difference, BJ's leads by a comparable difference in ratings. Costco's website doesn't have a rating system, but we ranked its chicken fifth place in our list of grocery store rotisserie chickens.