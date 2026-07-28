The Cheapest Whole Rotisserie Chicken Isn't From Costco Or BJ's

For big-box grocery, staying competitive can mean leading with feather-light margins — and that's certainly true concerning rotisserie chicken. Costco's famous three-pound Kirkland Signature offering costs a mind-boggling $4.99 when purchased in store (or $5.66 online). BJ's matches that $4.99 price with its three-pound Wellsley Farms Hot Rotisserie Chicken, keeping competition tight. But Sam's Club outdoes them both by undercutting their shared price with an offer the customer can't refuse: a whole chicken for a single cent less than the competition.

That's right, at Sam's Club you'll pay $4.98 for a whole Member's Mark Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken — what will they think of next? It's literally the smallest drop in price possible, but a better price is a better price — and in the game of getting feet through doors, price is key. Cooked chicken prices from big-box wholesalers like these are often a race to the bottom, with rotisserie chickens often being even cheaper than raw chickens, despite the extra resources required to prepare them.

There are a few reasons for this. For one thing, fresh chickens nearing the end of their use-by date can get another chance on the spit. Additionally, these rotisserie chickens are often used as "loss-leaders," items sold well below their true value and actually amounting to a financial loss because it gets shoppers in the door and spending more. Even despite inflation, Costco's chickens have stayed the same price since they debuted in the mid-'90s. The retailer with the cheapest chicken has the most attractive bait to attract customers, even if that is a one-cent advantage.