10 Bottom-Shelf Bourbon Brands That Aren't Even Worth Their Low Cost

A bourbon such as Hayes Parker is always going to be appealing due to its extremely low price. Bottled at a modest 90 proof, it's labeled as bourbon whiskey, from which you can assume it hasn't been matured for the minimum of two years that would legally qualify it to be called straight bourbon. Without that aging, it's no surprise that is lacks the balance and maturity that can be found with other inexpensive bottles. That's immediately noticeable with the aroma, as you get an initial hit of sharp oak along with an overpowering ethanol presence that will burn your nostrils if you're not too careful.

There is only a faint hint of sweetness on the nose, but the reverse happens once you begin to taste Hayes Parker. You get a sugary fruit flavor that tastes more like a sharp syrup rather than anything pleasant. There is little of the nice sweetness you can usually expect in a bourbon, but overall, the rawness in this spirit makes it feel like a glorified moonshine. The finish leaves behind a bitter and tannic aftertaste that will linger for a long time, leaving those harsh notes with you.

When you compare Hayes Parker with a well-crafted bottom-shelf bourbon such as Evan Williams, they are worlds apart. Rough, unbalanced, and difficult to enjoy, these factors make it perhaps the easiest bottle on this list to skip.