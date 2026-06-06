I Tried Seagram's 7 Crown Apple Pie, And Now I Wish All Dessert Came In Whiskey Form
It's a good day to be a whiskey lover, if you ask me. If you're a fan of flavored whiskeys, you're even more in luck: Seagram's just dropped a new bottle that's anything but ordinary, yet manages to be remarkably familiar in its appeal. Moreover, as a June release, it's particularly timely, considering certain red, white, and blue themed celebrations on the horizon.
Is anything more American than apple pie? Burgers and hot dogs, maybe, but I certainly wouldn't want those flavors to inspire a spirit. Apple pie, on the other hand? Sign me up! I'm as big a fan of apple whiskey as they come, and whenever I see a new bottle hit store shelves, it's certainly not a hard sell — I just blindly grab it, and there's a good chance I'll be happy with the contents. Seagram's 7 Crown Apple Pie is on a whole other level, though, but I'm getting ahead of myself. Keep reading for my full review!
Methodology
Again, I'm no stranger to apple whiskey. I've tasted at least 10 apple whiskeys from different brands, so I'm not completely undiscerning when it comes to the flavored spirit; I definitely have my preferences! I like the apple to be prominent but not domineering, and I want the spirit itself to taste juicy.
So, in deciding whether to recommend this bottle, I held it up to the standards set by all the apple whiskeys that have come before it — and then some. Why? Because "apple pie" whiskey should be far more layered than apple whiskey if it's going to truly live up to its namesake. Apple pie may be my favorite dessert of all time (next to cheesecake), and my standards for the sweet treat are nothing short of sky-high. All of that is to say, Seagram's had its work cut out for it with this bottle.
Taste test
I'm happy to report that Seagram's 7 Crown Apple Pie passed my strict taste test with flying colors. It's as layered as they come, and it oozes apple pie flavor even more than I anticipated. The medium-bodied whiskey starts off juicy and a bit spicy; then it quickly gives way to an abundance of sweet caramel notes and slight hints of cinnamon at the end, with a long, sweet finish.
If you prefer obviously peated or ultra-spiced whiskey, this may not be the bottle for you. I, however, adore it. It would make a delightful apple pie-inspired old fashioned if you don't feel like sipping it on its own, and it could even be used when baking an apple pie to give the dessert a bit of sharpness and an added depth. There's something a little nostalgic about it, too, that I can't quite put my finger on. Ah, well — guess I'll have to have another dram to try to identify it.
Final thoughts
In case it wasn't obvious, I highly recommend this whiskey, and I even think it would be very appealing to those who tend to be averse to the spirit. It isn't very spiced or smoky, which will turn away some whiskey connoisseurs and endear some non-whiskey drinkers. Still, if whiskey enthusiasts can go in with an open mind, they may be pleasantly surprised.
As for me, I'll be going through this bottle faster than anyone intended, I'm sure — between sipping it as a nightcap and using it to concoct endless whiskey-inspired bakes, my household will be seeing quite a lot of this one. It's an easy, approachable spirit that'll be hard not to enjoy at least a little. If your tastes are anything like mine, do yourself a favor and pick up a bottle, pronto!
Price and availability
Seagram's 7 Crown Apple Pie is rolling out in June 2026 to liquor stores nationwide with a suggested retail price of $11.99, and the company has also released a suggested cocktail recipe to accompany it: 1.5 ounces of Seagram's apple pie whiskey, topped with 5 ounces of 7UP, served over ice in a highball glass and garnished with a lime slice. This is a limited release, so if it sounds at all intriguing, grab one before it's gone. The bottles are 35% ABV (or 70 proof).