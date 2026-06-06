I Tried Seagram's 7 Crown Apple Pie, And Now I Wish All Dessert Came In Whiskey Form

It's a good day to be a whiskey lover, if you ask me. If you're a fan of flavored whiskeys, you're even more in luck: Seagram's just dropped a new bottle that's anything but ordinary, yet manages to be remarkably familiar in its appeal. Moreover, as a June release, it's particularly timely, considering certain red, white, and blue themed celebrations on the horizon.

Is anything more American than apple pie? Burgers and hot dogs, maybe, but I certainly wouldn't want those flavors to inspire a spirit. Apple pie, on the other hand? Sign me up! I'm as big a fan of apple whiskey as they come, and whenever I see a new bottle hit store shelves, it's certainly not a hard sell — I just blindly grab it, and there's a good chance I'll be happy with the contents. Seagram's 7 Crown Apple Pie is on a whole other level, though, but I'm getting ahead of myself. Keep reading for my full review!