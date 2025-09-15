This Bottom-Shelf Bourbon Might Actually Be Worth Trying
If you are a bourbon drinker, there are endless options out there, and it can be hard for a brand to differentiate itself in such a saturated market. It's easy to be drawn in by fancy bottles, or to grab something from the top shelf with a hefty price tag and assume that the cost means it will be delicious. Sometimes this is true, but there are also plenty of bottom-shelf bourbons worth drinking. And when it comes to overall value — the best quality bourbon in its price range — it is tough to argue with Evan Williams Straight Bourbon Whiskey.
Now, no one is going to argue that Evan Williams is the best bourbon in the world. But it is a very drinkable liquor, one that is good enough to drink on its own and also excellent in mixed drinks, and the price speaks for itself. A 750 milliliter bottle typically runs only about $16, which is a low price to pay for bourbon that wears a slew of gold medals around its neck from competitions like the SIP awards, the SF World Spirits Competition, and the International Spirits Challenge, among others. But you don't have to just take our word for it. Whoever you ask in the bourbon world is sure to give you a similar response.
Age is the secret of Evan Williams drinkability
Age is the secret of what makes this affordable bourbon so wonderful to drink. Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey must be aged for at least two years to carry the "straight" title, but Evan Williams takes it a step further. The exact length of the aging is unknown, with the brand simply saying, "far longer than is required by law." The results of this aging, as well as the many other important factors that go into creating a good bourbon, are evident to whiskey connoisseurs the world over.
The experts at The Whiskey Shelf describe Evan Williams Kentucky Straight Bourbon as, "superbly mature and developed ... not nutty, grassy, grainy, or young," going on to explain its complex aroma as, "full of dried cherry and apricot up front, followed by dense honey, prune, dark vanilla extract, super dark old oak (but not that roasty or burnt), cinnamon, and background licorice, pineapple, and tobacco."
This high praise is far from unique. On Evan Williams' website, it carries a nearly five-star rating from 171 individuals, who describe it as "The perfect everyday drinker," and "the best bourbon for the money." Others say that they "can afford and do drink higher priced whiskeys but [they] always come back to Evan Williams Black." Count it as an underrated bourbon worth drinking.