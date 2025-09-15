This Bottom-Shelf Bourbon Might Actually Be Worth Trying

If you are a bourbon drinker, there are endless options out there, and it can be hard for a brand to differentiate itself in such a saturated market. It's easy to be drawn in by fancy bottles, or to grab something from the top shelf with a hefty price tag and assume that the cost means it will be delicious. Sometimes this is true, but there are also plenty of bottom-shelf bourbons worth drinking. And when it comes to overall value — the best quality bourbon in its price range — it is tough to argue with Evan Williams Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

Now, no one is going to argue that Evan Williams is the best bourbon in the world. But it is a very drinkable liquor, one that is good enough to drink on its own and also excellent in mixed drinks, and the price speaks for itself. A 750 milliliter bottle typically runs only about $16, which is a low price to pay for bourbon that wears a slew of gold medals around its neck from competitions like the SIP awards, the SF World Spirits Competition, and the International Spirits Challenge, among others. But you don't have to just take our word for it. Whoever you ask in the bourbon world is sure to give you a similar response.