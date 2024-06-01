Mellow Corn Kentucky Straight Corn Whiskey: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

Heaven Hill Distillery's Mellow Corn is a curious whiskey. Most budget bourbons are bought without much thought, as people are either short on cash or want something to throw in with a mixer. Mellow Corn is a little different as it has become a much-loved whiskey that enjoys somewhat of a cult status. It possesses a unique charm with its unpretentious bottle and smooth profile. In a world where premium bourbons get the lion's share of attention, there is something comforting in there being so much love for a budget brand.

With this being a corn whiskey, it is undeniably sweet but with a lovely vanilla and oak influence. Due to this, it's much more impressive than many other budget options. As you can guess, this isn't a whiskey with immersive depth, but there is elegance in its simplicity. Thankfully, we were lucky enough for Heaven Hill to send us a bottle to try. Along with trying out this bottle, I'll use my wealth of personal experience to take you on a journey of what makes this brand special and if it's worth giving a try. Let's see why so many people love this cheap whiskey.