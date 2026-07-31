Deviled Egg Pasta Salad Recipe
When a classic party favorite like deviled eggs meets pasta, you get those familiar creamy, tangy flavors in a whole new way. This deviled egg pasta salad recipe features a blend of mashed yolks, mayonnaise, mustard, Greek yogurt, pickle juice, and spices as a dressing, instead of a mixture spooned into hard-boiled eggs. Chopped egg whites, crunchy celery, and red onion accompany the dressing-coated ditalini, making for a loud, flavorful, tangy pasta salad like no other.
There are so many occasions where a good pasta salad fits the bill, and this deviled egg one particularly pairs well with anything off the grill, making it a great side dish option for a cookout or potluck. It is also very easy to prepare, and you can hard-boil the eggs a few days ahead to save time the day you need it. It's hard to picture an event or function without classic deviled eggs on the menu, but this deviled egg pasta salad just might manage to outshine the beloved handheld appetizer.
Gather the ingredients for deviled egg pasta salad
To make this recipe, start by grabbing a red onion, celery, and chives from the produce department. You'll also need large eggs, Greek yogurt, and mayonnaise. When selecting pasta for this recipe, choose any small pasta shape like ditalini or elbows. Finally, you'll round out the dish with grainy mustard, pickle juice, paprika, salt, and black pepper.
Step 1: Bring a pot of water to a boil
Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.
Step 2: Add the pasta
Add the ditalini and cook for 1 minute longer than the package directions. Once cooked, drain the pasta and rinse under cold water until completely cooled.
Step 3: Place eggs in a pan of water
Place the eggs in a single layer in a saucepan or a deep frying pan and cover with room temperature water.
Step 4: Cook the eggs
Bring the water to a boil, then remove the pan from the heat, cover, and let stand for 11 minutes.
Step 5: Transfer eggs to ice bath
Transfer the eggs to an ice bath and let them cool for about 20 minutes.
Step 6: Peel the eggs
Peel the eggs.
Step 7: Slice the eggs
Slice the peeled eggs in half lengthwise.
Step 8: Mash the egg yolks
Pop the yolks out into a medium bowl. Mash the yolks with a fork.
Step 9: Add the rest of the dressing ingredients to the yolks
Add the mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, mustard, pickle juice, paprika, salt, and pepper and mix until smooth and creamy (the mixture should be thick).
Step 10: Chop the egg whites
Chop the egg whites into bite-size pieces.
Step 11: Mix up the pasta salad
In a large bowl, combine the cooled pasta, mayo mixture, chopped egg whites, red onion, and celery.
Step 12: Garnish and serve the deviled egg pasta salad
Top the pasta salad with chives, additional red onion, and paprika before chilling or serving.
What to serve with deviled egg pasta salad
Deviled Egg Pasta Salad Recipe
This pasta salad recipe captures all of those creamy and tangy deviled egg flavor notes, but in a side dish format great for serving at potlucks and BBQs.
Ingredients
- 2 cups dry ditalini pasta (or other small pasta type)
- 8 large eggs
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup plain Greek yogurt
- 2 tablespoons grainy mustard
- 2 tablespoons dill pickle juice
- ½ teaspoon paprika, plus more for garnish
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ⅓ cup red onion, finely diced, plus more for garnish
- 2 stalks celery, diced
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
Directions
- Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.
- Add the ditalini and cook for 1 minute longer than the package directions. Once cooked, drain the pasta and rinse under cold water until completely cooled.
- Place the eggs in a single layer in a saucepan or a deep frying pan and cover with room temperature water.
- Bring the water to a boil, then remove the pan from the heat, cover, and let stand for 11 minutes.
- Transfer the eggs to an ice bath and let them cool for about 20 minutes.
- Peel the eggs.
- Slice the peeled eggs in half lengthwise.
- Pop the yolks out into a medium bowl. Mash the yolks with a fork.
- Add the mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, mustard, pickle juice, paprika, salt, and pepper and mix until smooth and creamy (the mixture should be thick).
- Chop the egg whites into bite-size pieces.
- In a large bowl, combine the cooled pasta, mayo mixture, chopped egg whites, red onion, and celery.
- Top the pasta salad with chives, additional red onion, and paprika before chilling or serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|284
|Total Fat
|16.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|192.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|21.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.4 g
|Total Sugars
|1.7 g
|Sodium
|287.5 mg
|Protein
|10.7 g
How can I keep the pasta salad from drying out?
There's nothing worse than diving into a bowl of pasta salad only to find that it has dried out and lost all its creaminess. Fortunately, there are some tricks and tips to keep in mind that will help avoid that dreaded dryness. To start, rinsing the pasta in cold water is more important than you think. This rinsing process helps get extra starch off of the pasta after cooking, which in turn helps avoid dryness in your fully-assembled salad down the line.
The fresher the pasta salad is the creamier it will be, so this is something to keep in mind if you intend to prepare it in advance. If you want to make the salad more than a day ahead, consider preparing the components and storing them separately. You can cook and rinse the pasta, and add a very small amount of oil to keep it from sticking together. Don't go heavy handed here; if you add too much oil, it will keep the dressing from coating the pasta.
If you are making the dish the night before you need it, you can fully assemble it, but hold aside about ¼ cup of the dressing to add before serving. It is also important to store the dish in an airtight container — a piece of foil over the bowl isn't going to cut it. If you've already added the full amount of dressing and the salad seems dry, mix in a tablespoon of either mayonnaise, pickle juice, or a little vinegar to help loosen things up.
What ingredient swaps can I make in this pasta salad recipe?
Like many other pasta salad recipes out there, this deviled egg-inspired one is very flexible. For the dressing, sour cream is a good swap for the Greek yogurt. Any type of mustard can stand in for grainy mustard, like Dijon or plain yellow mustard. If you don't have a jar of dill pickles to get the juice from, try pepperoncini brine or white wine vinegar as tangy subs. For the onion in the salad, feel free to sub in shallots or green onions. For the crunch element, you can use diced cucumber or diced bell pepper instead of celery. Several other types of fresh herbs work for topping, like fresh parsley, dill, or chopped cilantro.
If you want to keep the core salad inclusions the same but add ingredients to the mix, there are lots of options. Crumbled bacon will add a smoky and salty touch. Diced ham will bulk up the salad and make it more of a main dish. Sweet or dill pickle relish would add some texture and complement the pickle juice, as would straight-up diced pickles. Sliced black or green olives add a savory, briny pop, and halved cherry tomatoes would add juicy contrast. Finally, consider adding diced avocado for a creamy touch, but add it right before serving to avoid excess browning or mushiness.