Deviled Egg Pasta Salad Recipe

There's nothing worse than diving into a bowl of pasta salad only to find that it has dried out and lost all its creaminess. Fortunately, there are some tricks and tips to keep in mind that will help avoid that dreaded dryness. To start, rinsing the pasta in cold water is more important than you think. This rinsing process helps get extra starch off of the pasta after cooking, which in turn helps avoid dryness in your fully-assembled salad down the line.

The fresher the pasta salad is the creamier it will be, so this is something to keep in mind if you intend to prepare it in advance. If you want to make the salad more than a day ahead, consider preparing the components and storing them separately. You can cook and rinse the pasta, and add a very small amount of oil to keep it from sticking together. Don't go heavy handed here; if you add too much oil, it will keep the dressing from coating the pasta.

If you are making the dish the night before you need it, you can fully assemble it, but hold aside about ¼ cup of the dressing to add before serving. It is also important to store the dish in an airtight container — a piece of foil over the bowl isn't going to cut it. If you've already added the full amount of dressing and the salad seems dry, mix in a tablespoon of either mayonnaise, pickle juice, or a little vinegar to help loosen things up.