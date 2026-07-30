25 Classic Chocolate Dessert Recipes Everyone Needs To Try At Least Once
When you think of dessert, chances are, your mind conjures images of chocolate — chocolate cake, chocolate ice cream, brownies, fudge — the list can seem nearly endless. Many of the best desserts revolve around this delicious ingredient, so it's no wonder that the amount of chocolate-related recipes out there can feel downright dizzying. Perhaps because of its ubiquity, chocolate is often subject to adventurous reimagining. Chocolate cheesecake date bites and s'mores brookies, for example, put a spin on this classic ingredient and show it off in ways you might not have ever considered. But sometimes, you don't want any bells and whistles. Sometimes, you just want a classic.
These recipes are chocolate showcases that have stood the test of time, or, in the case of Dubai chocolate, are recent inventions that seem to be here to stay. From a swoon-worthy brownie recipe to an easy but oh-so-indulgent recipe for fudge, you're bound to find something that fits any chocolate craving. We are sticking with the classics, but that doesn't mean anything here is boring. Far from it. Our Black Forest cake is a work of art, and our chocolate cream puffs look like they belong in the window of a Parisian patisserie. Whatever type of chocolate confection you're looking for, we've got you covered.
1. Chocolate Layer Cake
If you have a special occasion coming up, you can't go wrong (in both flavor and presentation) with a chocolate layer cake. This one, adapted from a recipe by a James Beard Award-winning pastry chef and cookbook author Emily Luchetti, doesn't skimp on decadence. It has a moist, airy crumb and rich frosting. With 14 ounces of chocolate and ¾ cups of cocoa powder, this is what you'd call a chocolate lover's chocolate cake — and it doesn't require any fancy piping or decorations to wow your guests.
Recipe: Chocolate Layer Cake
2. Traditional Chocolate Cream Pie
Chocolate and dairy are a combination so successful that milk chocolate is by far the most popular type of chocolate in the U.S. (according to YouGov). There are plenty of ways to enjoy this match made in heaven, but we're partial to an old-fashioned cream pie like this one, with its thick chocolate custard filling and airy, sweetened whipped cream topping. And if the custard wasn't enough chocolate in one recipe, the crust is made of Oreos. Make sure to leave plenty of time for the filling to set before serving.
Recipe: Traditional Chocolate Cream Pie
3. Depression-Era Wacky Cake
The word "wacky" might not signal deliciousness, but don't be turned off by the name of this retro gem. It was created by thrifty cooks during the Depression who couldn't afford basics like eggs and dairy. As a result, this cake defies logic. Moist and tender, it's made with oil instead of butter and water instead of milk. Somehow, it still manages to be mouthwatering. Perhaps it's that irresistible chocolate flavor. Whether you're short on ingredients or just want a new spin on a chocolate cake, this won't disappoint.
4. 3-Ingredient Chocolate Ice Cream
Making ice cream can feel intimidating at first, but when there are only three ingredients involved, how complicated can it be? This isn't just a recipe for beginners, though. It's a beginner-friendly recipe that doesn't need to be any more complicated than it is because the results are just that good. You don't even need an ice cream maker. Dark chocolate gives this an intense chocolatey flavor that will satisfy even the chocolate purists out there. Meanwhile, whipped cream and condensed milk give it a luxurious, velvety texture.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Chocolate Ice Cream
5. Super Easy 3-Ingredient Chocolate Mousse
Have you ever found yourself scooping frosting off a chocolate cake and wishing you could have a whole bowl of it to yourself? This mousse indulges that craving while looking impossibly sophisticated. Unlike many mousse recipes, this one has no eggs. It is simple to make and provides a rich, velvety dessert that is simultaneously decadent and lighter than many other chocolate-based recipes, the perfect ending to a dinner party when you don't want to pull out all the stops for a lavish dessert but still want to impress.
6. Basic Homemade Brownies
Are brownies more cake or cookie? We'll never have a definitive answer, but what we can say with confidence is that this recipe produces squares that are on the chewy side — the ideal brownie texture, if you ask us. There are no frills because there don't need to be. Just pair these with a glass of milk, and you'll have a heavenly dessert ready in under an hour. You can add nuts or dried fruit, but this recipe is an example of less being more; any additions would just be overkill.
Recipe: Basic Homemade Brownies
7. Classic, No-Torch-Needed Chocolate Meringue Pie
If you've ever had a hankering for a chocolate meringue pie but weren't quite ready to buy a blowtorch for it, this one solves the problem. Despite their connotations with humble diners, chocolate meringue pies offer a pretty flawless flavor and texture combination thanks to the flaky, buttery pie crust, velvety chocolate filling, and sweet, toasted meringue topping. It's a retro recipe that belongs on more restaurant menus. Luckily, it tastes even better when made at home from scratch.
8. Classic Chocolate Fondue
Chocolate fondue had a moment in the 1970s when no dinner party was complete without it. It has many factors going for it. Firstly, it's blissfully easy. Whether you have a fondue pot or not, all you have to do is melt some chocolate and cream and procure the food that you want to dip with. Second, it's versatile. As long as your guests like chocolate, they can be as picky as they want with everything else. Dip fruit, cookies, pretzels, marshmallows — you name it. No baking or decorating required.
Recipe: Classic Chocolate Fondue
9. Easy Black Forest Cake
Black Forest cake is one of those recipes that you don't make for just any occasion. It is equal parts classically elegant and ostentatious, visually stunning and delicious. This recipe streamlines an otherwise complex recipe by calling for chocolate cake mix, allowing you to spend most of your brainpower on assembling the layers of creamy frosting, cake, and cherries. The combination of fresh cherries and canned cherry pie filling offers just the right balance of textures and tartness.
Recipe: Easy Black Forest Cake
10. Easy Dirt Pudding
Dirt isn't the most appetizing of substances, but it is an excellent description of what one of the layers in this dessert looks like. Made by alternating layers of chocolate pudding and crushed Oreos, it offers multiple textures without straying from its pure chocolate flavor profile. If you want to add another element to the mix, you can substitute the vanilla extract with almond or mint extract. With this recipe, it's hard to go wrong. Just don't get carried away with additions. The simple formula is a classic for a reason.
Recipe: Easy Dirt Pudding
11. Chocolate Pavlova
Don't be intimidated by the name or the recipe — a chocolate pavlova is very doable, as long as you take things one step at a time. Once you've made the meringue and whipped the cream, all you have to do is layer them into a gorgeous, airy tower of creamy, crunchy sweetness. This recipe isn't just nice to look at, either. With chocolate in the meringue, a dash of balsamic for tanginess, and vanilla in the whipped cream, it's a flavor extravaganza that is befitting its flamboyant appearance.
Recipe: Chocolate Pavlova
12. Classic Chocolate Cake
All bakers should master a classic chocolate cake because when done well, there are few things that can top it. Even the most extravagant and time-consuming opera cake would struggle to outshine a delicate, moist chocolate layer cake with the perfect cake-to-icing ratio. This recipe sticks to the basics, requiring just one mixing bowl and omitting unnecessary flourishes like nuts and decorative icing. With no deficiencies to make up for, this cake is at its best when it's made without frills.
Recipe: Classic Chocolate Cake
13. Black And White Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
Around Valentine's Day, chocolate-covered strawberries are a ubiquitous and often pricey item at grocery stores. But what if you want to eat them year-round or don't want to spend a premium to eat them on Valentine's Day? The good news is that making them at home is quick, easy, and adaptable. With this recipe, you can make the chocolate coating thick or thin, and add the extra flourish of chocolate stripes. This recipe makes chocolate-covered strawberries cheaper, more delicious, and more visually appealing. What's not to love?
14. At-Home Decadent Dubai Chocolate Bar
Dubai chocolate has withstood its own fad to become an honest-to-goodness classic. With its creamy pistachio and crunchy shredded phyllo dough (kataifi) filling, it has a unique flavor and texture combination that no other chocolate trend in recent years has managed to outdo. Instead of waiting for this coveted treat to come back in stock at your grocery store or spending your hard-earned cash on overpriced dupes, why not just make it at home? This recipe is surprisingly simple, requiring about 1½ hours to come together.
15. Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
The bar is high for chocolate chip cookies. Whether you have childhood memories of your grandmother's recipe or tasted greatness just once at a bakery whose name you can no longer remember, this is one sweet treat that is worth the hype. This recipe sets the bar even higher by using brown butter to add a nutty flavor to the mix. It melds seamlessly with the earthiness of the chocolate and balances its sweetness. As for the all-important texture, this recipe yields a crunchy outside and chewy inside.
16. Old-Fashioned Chocolate Whoopie Pies
If you grew up in the Northeast, you're probably familiar with whoopie pies. If you've never seen them before, you're in for a treat. Originating from Amish country in Pennsylvania, whoopie pies are made of two cookie-sized cakes held together by light and creamy frosting. This recipe calls for a filling made with butter, sugar, and marshmallow cream, which creates a cloudy and not overly rich glue that you can pile generously between the cake layers.
17. Old-Fashioned German Chocolate Cake
German chocolate cake is the ideal recipe to make if you want an intensely chocolatey dessert with a little pizzazz from other ingredients. Made with shredded coconut and toasted pecans, this cake is full of texture and nutty flavor that intensify rather than obscure the chocolate. What makes this cake special is that its frosting is more of a chunky filling with the shredded coconut and pecans. You'll want to set some aside and eat it with a spoon.
18. Classic Fudge
At its worst, fudge can be tough, sugary, and flavorless. At its best, it is so rich that it melts in your mouth, leaving a delectable chocolate taste. The best part is that a little goes a long way. You can spend an hour making brownies only to have the whole batch disappear in less than 24 hours, but fudge is so rich that you'd be hard-pressed to eat more than a few small squares in one sitting. Decadent yet simple to make, this recipe is the ultimate crowd pleaser.
Recipe: Classic Fudge
19. Classic Chocolate Milkshake
Milkshakes are often associated with diners and drive-thrus, which is strange because when you make them at home, they're twice as good and completely customizable. This recipe doesn't overcomplicate things. You don't even need chocolate ice cream. With just three ingredients and 5 minutes, you can enjoy this perennial classic at home. Adjust the milk-to-ice cream ratio if you prefer a thicker or thinner consistency, and add whipped cream, maraschino cherries, and extra chocolate syrup for the full visual effect. Not even Culver's custard milkshake can compete with this homemade recipe.
Recipe: Classic Chocolate Milkshake
20. Flourless Chocolate Torte
Gluten-free cakes are rarely as delicious as their glutenous counterparts, but that is not the case with chocolate ones. While a dense vanilla cake might be unappetizing, a dense chocolate cake is basically just fudge, and that's as good as desserts get. What sets this recipe apart from other flourless tortes is its use of almond meal instead of flour, which provides a nutty richness that complements the dominant chocolate flavor. This is one of those treats you'll want to make even if you don't have any issues with gluten.
Recipe: Flourless Chocolate Torte
21. Chocolate Trifle
Trifles are the ultimate summer dessert, and although they might conjure associations with berries and lemony custard, this recipe is strictly for chocolate lovers. In place of the usual sherry and sponge cake, there's nutty Amaretto and brownies. Instead of custard, there's chocolate mousse. The boozy element keeps this dessert sophisticated and not too sugary, but nothing can detract from all those layers of chocolatey perfection. Whether you're having a garden party or a fancy dinner party, this dessert will serve as a spectacularly delicious and beautiful conclusion to the meal.
Recipe: Chocolate Trifle
22. Chocolate Molten Lava
It's hard to beat chocolate chip cookies fresh out of the oven, but molten lava cake might have the edge. It provides a similar contrast between the baked exterior and melted chocolate, but the wow factor of cutting into what looks like a regular cake and having chocolate pour out is on another level. It might look like sorcery, but in truth, it's easy to achieve as long as you follow the recipe's temperature and timings. Make sure to grease the ramekins so you don't end up with a gloopy pile of chocolate.
Recipe: Chocolate Molten Lava
23. Dark Chocolate Ganache Truffles
Truffles are the perfect after-dinner treat when you can't quite fit a whole new course into your stomach but want something sweet to close out the evening. Don't be intimidated by the final product, though. This recipe is actually quite simple to rustle up, as long as you leave plenty of chilling time so you aren't trying to wrangle melting chocolate. All you need are chocolate chips, cream, and cocoa powder, making this an ideal option if you're trying to make do with what you already have in your fridge and pantry.
Recipe: Dark Chocolate Ganache Truffle
24. Chocolate Cream Puffs
If you want to stick to something classic but are still looking to get out of your comfort zone and make a statement, chocolate cream puffs fit the bill and then some. Believe it or not, they don't require any fancy ingredients, just flour, butter, milk, eggs, cream, cocoa powder, and chocolate. When you break the recipe down into its three components — choux pastry, chocolaty whipped cream, and chocolate glaze — it feels much more manageable. Just take it one step at a time, and you'll be amazed at the final product.
Recipe: Chocolate Cream Puffs
25. Chocolate Caramel Tart
There are countless ways to elevate the simple flavor of chocolate, but when you're going for pure indulgence, caramel is the clear frontrunner. With an Oreo base and dark chocolate in the filling, there's no compromising on the intensity of the chocolate, either. This dessert makes for an eye-catching centerpiece with its hidden caramel filling that oozes out when you cut into it. Make sure to sprinkle it with sea salt for that unparalleled salted caramel flavor.
Recipe: Chocolate Caramel Tart
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