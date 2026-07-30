25 Classic Chocolate Dessert Recipes Everyone Needs To Try At Least Once

When you think of dessert, chances are, your mind conjures images of chocolate — chocolate cake, chocolate ice cream, brownies, fudge — the list can seem nearly endless. Many of the best desserts revolve around this delicious ingredient, so it's no wonder that the amount of chocolate-related recipes out there can feel downright dizzying. Perhaps because of its ubiquity, chocolate is often subject to adventurous reimagining. Chocolate cheesecake date bites and s'mores brookies, for example, put a spin on this classic ingredient and show it off in ways you might not have ever considered. But sometimes, you don't want any bells and whistles. Sometimes, you just want a classic.

These recipes are chocolate showcases that have stood the test of time, or, in the case of Dubai chocolate, are recent inventions that seem to be here to stay. From a swoon-worthy brownie recipe to an easy but oh-so-indulgent recipe for fudge, you're bound to find something that fits any chocolate craving. We are sticking with the classics, but that doesn't mean anything here is boring. Far from it. Our Black Forest cake is a work of art, and our chocolate cream puffs look like they belong in the window of a Parisian patisserie. Whatever type of chocolate confection you're looking for, we've got you covered.