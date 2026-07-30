11 Cheap Foods People Would Still Eat If They Were Rich, According To Reddit

Surely we've all sung to ourselves the famous "If I Were a Rich Man" song, daydreaming about the most expensive Michelin-starred restaurants across the globe or the pricey vintage bottles of wine that suddenly wouldn't be off-limits. The world of the rich and famous usually includes private chefs and food bills that would send most of us into a panic.

In our regular lives, we budget the weekly grocery runs and excitedly snag any cheap deal that saves us a few bucks. We develop a special appreciation for low-cost, low-effort foods that carried us through difficult financial times or that we grew up eating as kids while our parents navigated busy weeknights. Those foods become the backdrop of core memories, shaping our tastes in ways that often last a lifetime — and many people admit they'd still eat them, even if they were rich.

While each person likely has their own mental list of sacred budget-friendly foods, we went looking for the most commonly answered. Turning to two specific Reddit threads, we came up with 11 foods that were mentioned by commenters most frequently. Here are the most beloved cheap foods that transcend tax brackets.