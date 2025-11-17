Why This Retro Dinner Is Suddenly Trending In Kitchens Again
The 20th century was full of unique dinners that once ruled home kitchens, only to be discarded into the compost pile of history. Ham-wrapped bananas and Jell-O salads have certainly rightfully "earned" their place as retro dishes we're glad disappeared, but some old dishes really did have positive attributes. In fact, some of these dishes have since been remembered through a nostalgic haze, with the hottest retro dish in the country currently being Hamburger Helper.
Not to get all "'90s kids will remember," but folks over 35 probably lived through a time when the anthropomorphic glove hawking Hamburger Helper was everywhere. But the brand eventually disappeared into irrelevance as younger generations became interested in "new" ideas like cooking with fresh ingredients. It got to the point where Hamburger Helper was even dumped by General Mills in a sale back in 2022. Then, this past year, sales suddenly surged by nearly 15%, according to Today. So, why the newfound love for the brand?
It might not surprise you to learn that it's all about the price. This was the initial reason boxed foods like Hamburger Helper got popular in the first place, and with Americans still stinging from post-pandemic food inflation, over 50% of customers noted in an Associated Press survey they are stressed about food costs — which have gone up almost 30% since 2020, per NPR. This has led to a new generation embracing old ways to stretch their grocery dollar, and Hamburger Helper is here to, well, you know.
Hamburger Help is surging in sales as Americans look to save money on groceries
It isn't just overall grocery prices that are pushing Americans back into the white-gloved hands of Hamburger Helper. Driven by drought conditions, the size of cattle herds in the U.S. has hit historic lows not seen since the '50s. It's no wonder that beef has gotten more expensive in response. But throw in a recent Hamburger Helper appearance on "The Bear," and customers are coming to appreciate easy ways to get a meaty meal at a decent price.
And it's not just Hamburger Helper benefiting from the surge in budget cooking. More than packaged goods, fresh food like meat and produce has jumped in price. That has led to all kinds of other boxed and convenience meals like mac and cheese, cans of tuna, and beans seeing jumps in sales. This is similar to past economic downturns like the 2008 financial crisis, which also saw a spike in demand for Hamburger Helper, but even so, its comeback was never assured.
Created in 1971 by General Mills, Hamburger Helper was very much a product of its time, with flavors like beef noodle and potato stroganoff being some of the original options. It's also packed with additives and preservatives that many Americans have turned against. By the time it was sold, Hamburger Helper was losing General Mills $60 million a year.
Hamburger Helper has modernized its appeal to capitalize on the demand for budget meals
Hamburger Helper was bought by Eagle Foods, which set out to modernize the brand by putting it in a position to capitalize on younger Americans' grocery bill stress. Recipes were modified to take even less time, under 20 minutes, and given a stronger flavor. The brand has also said it is exploring ways to switch to more natural ingredients and uses 100% real cheese in its products. Finally, Hamburger Helper has also added newer flavors to the lineup to appeal to younger shoppers, especially hot options like Spicy Jalapeño Cheeseburger, Spicy Garlic Parmesan, and Sweet Heat Barbecue.
The customization appeal shown on "The Bear" is also very real. A base of ground beef, noodles, and sauce is a true blank canvas. Fresh-tasting and punchy acidic ingredients, and those that add texture, are all great additions to Hamburger Helper that can turn it into a more complete meal. Think peppers and onions for the Tomato Basil Penne, or mushrooms and fresh herbs for the classic beef stroganoff. And, of course, our meat options are a lot more varied than in the '70s and '80s, so you don't need to limit yourself to ground beef. Spicy Italian sausage or chorizo can spice up many Hamburger Helper kits all by themselves. There is a reason this stuff has survived for 50 years.