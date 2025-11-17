Why This Retro Dinner Is Suddenly Trending In Kitchens Again

The 20th century was full of unique dinners that once ruled home kitchens, only to be discarded into the compost pile of history. Ham-wrapped bananas and Jell-O salads have certainly rightfully "earned" their place as retro dishes we're glad disappeared, but some old dishes really did have positive attributes. In fact, some of these dishes have since been remembered through a nostalgic haze, with the hottest retro dish in the country currently being Hamburger Helper.

Not to get all "'90s kids will remember," but folks over 35 probably lived through a time when the anthropomorphic glove hawking Hamburger Helper was everywhere. But the brand eventually disappeared into irrelevance as younger generations became interested in "new" ideas like cooking with fresh ingredients. It got to the point where Hamburger Helper was even dumped by General Mills in a sale back in 2022. Then, this past year, sales suddenly surged by nearly 15%, according to Today. So, why the newfound love for the brand?

It might not surprise you to learn that it's all about the price. This was the initial reason boxed foods like Hamburger Helper got popular in the first place, and with Americans still stinging from post-pandemic food inflation, over 50% of customers noted in an Associated Press survey they are stressed about food costs — which have gone up almost 30% since 2020, per NPR. This has led to a new generation embracing old ways to stretch their grocery dollar, and Hamburger Helper is here to, well, you know.