The Bear Fans Will Love Our Elevated Hamburger Helper Recipe

Watching season 4, episode 4 of "The Bear," many of us probably had a nostalgic moment watching Sydney put her own touches on a box of Hamburger Helper. Adding some flair to a boxed dinner isn't just a technique to make a good meal out of what would otherwise be just a simple solution — it's also the way that many of us first start learning to cook. Half-prepared meals like Hamburger Helper are inexpensive and simple enough that anyone can make them, but as one starts to grow in confidence in the kitchen, they are also an easy place to start experimenting.

The first step for you might have been adding onions, tomato paste, and cheese to a box of Hamburger Helper — like on "The Bear" — or maybe it was mixing broccoli and ham cubes into a box of macaroni and cheese to turn it into a complete meal. Whatever the first stop on your personal culinary journey, it was probably reflected in that moment of Sydney explaining some basic principles of the kitchen to her cousin's daughter, TJ, while she prepared them an elevated comfort meal.

In this "The Bear"-inspired elevated Hamburger Helper recipe, from developer A.J. Forget, we tried not to stray too far from what Sydney showed us. The base is good old Hamburger Helper, gussied up with onions, garlic, tomato paste, and a bit of cheddar cheese, and a sprinkling of crunchy toasted panko to finish it off. And while we didn't see Sydney garnish her work on the show, you can't argue with a bit of aromatic scallion and the pop of color it provides.