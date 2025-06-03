The Absolute Best Beef-To-Fat Ratio If You Plan On Browning The Meat

Ground beef is a versatile ingredient in a number of dishes spanning across a wide variety of cuisines. Typically cheaper than whole cuts of meat, ground beef is easy to brown up for use as a protein-rich base ingredient in your favorite meals. Whether mixed into a sloppy joe sandwich, prepared as a filling for loaded beef enchiladas, or tossed with cheese and other ingredients to make a hearty casserole, ground beef does it all. One crucial tip when cooking with ground beef is to be aware of the fat content. For browning ground beef, the absolute best choice is actually a leaner style between 10% and 15% fat content. While this may depend on what's available from your butcher, it helps to avoid wasting the fat that you'd end up draining after cooking.

Though fat can be useful to flavor hamburger patties or meatballs, meat with a higher beef-to-fat ratio is ideal when browning ground beef for dishes with several ingredients. The three most common beef-to-fat ratios you're likely to find in the supermarket are 80:20, 85:15, and 90:10, each of which will come at a different price point, with the leaner versions being slightly higher. Choosing a slightly pricier but leaner option will help to avoid food waste and make the most of your meat.