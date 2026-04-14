Stir In A Few Slices Of This Lunchtime Staple For Richer, Creamier Boxed Mac And Cheese
Boxed mac and cheese has the reputation of being a staple for college students, picky children, and the like, but it turns out that it can be an affordable, versatile pantry staple. Almost everything that you need is already in the box, aside from a splash of milk and a pat of melted butter, and there are plenty of brands and varieties worth trying, as well as ways to upgrade it.
If your mac and cheese cup or box of Kraft is looking a little uninspired, you may want to try adding slices of American cheese to it. American cheese seems to be the butt end of the joke, as it's not commonly thought of as being actual cheese ("pasteurized cheese product" is a mouthfeel, after all). However, you shouldn't underestimate the power of American cheese in macaroni and cheese. American cheese very easily melts under heat, which will give your recipe a rich consistency and decadent mouthfeel, without imparting too much flavor or deviating from the nostalgic flavor we all know and love.
You'll want to start by using a good-quality store-bought American cheese for this hack. Melt some butter in a pot with the slices, seasoning, and of course, that cheese sauce or cheese packet, before stirring until creamy and spooning it on top of your cooked noodles. You may never go back to using just the packet of cheese ever again.
The 'Single' best way to upgrade mac and cheese
The reason why American cheese works well in mac and cheese is because it melts well. As such, if you try this hack with a different type of cheese, you'll want to make sure it has the same melting capabilities. If you'd prefer a variety that's extra creamy, go for Colby instead of plain American. The flavor is mild and milky, much less sharp than cheddar, making it an approachable option. Of course, if you like a sharp flavor, cheddar is the way to go; it's easily accessible in most grocery stores and has a milky flavor with nutty undertones.
You can also give your mac and cheese an edge by using pepper Jack instead of plain American. It melts like an American cheese, but is studded with chiles and herbs to give it its bright, piquant flavor. Top your mac and cheese with pickled jalapeños for the perfect fusion of creamy cheese and spicy peppers.