Princess Diana's Favorite Breakfast Dish Is A Must-Try For Potato Lovers
Learning a public figure's favorite foods is undeniably fun and fascinating. We can relate to them this way — stars, they're just like us, eating popcorn, pasta, etc. — and get a glimpse into their otherwise guarded daily lives. If you've ever dreamed of dining like a royal, knowing Princess Diana's favorite dishes is a big step in the right direction. Lady Di loved crisp, fresh salads, decadent bread and butter pudding, stuffed eggplant, and lamb with mint. One of her go-tos that sounds tastiest of all is one you might want to start making yourself for breakfast or lunch if you love potatoes: eggs Suzette.
In a YouTube video to honor Princess Diana's 60th birthday in 2021, Darren McGrady — who had been the royals' chef at Buckingham Palace and later Diana's personal chef — shared that his world-famous client enjoyed comfort foods, of which eggs Suzette certainly is. It's a baked potato scooped out and filled with wilted spinach and a poached egg, piped with potato around the outside, drizzled with hollandaise sauce, and sprinkled with green onions or parsley. McGrady recalls the princess requesting this dish weekly or more. It sounds dreamy with the satisfying, earthy potato, buttery egg, and rich sauce balanced by the fresh flavors of spinach and scallions. If you want to feel like you're lunching with Lady Di — and you're craving such a delicious-sounding dish — try making eggs Suzette at home. It's a long process, but not too difficult.
How to prepare and upgrade eggs Suzette
To make eggs Suzette, bake a potato, slice a top third off lengthwise, and scoop out the bigger part. Mixed with butter, egg yolk, and salt and pepper, the potato gets piped around the potato shell and baked until golden-brown. Then you'd make your hollandaise sauce with more butter and egg yolks, plus lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Setting that aside, next saute spinach and place that into the potato shell. Turn to your favorite hack for foolproof poached eggs, and slide one onto the spinach. Drizzle a bit of hollandaise over it, followed by scallions or parsley. Voila: You're eating like royalty.
In his video, McGrady mentions that sometimes he topped this eggs Suzette dish with crumbled bacon for a salty, savory twist. You could add anything from pancetta to crumbled sausage for a more breakfast-y version, or even smoked salmon between the spinach and egg. He also occasionally used tarragon as a topping — herbs and seasonings like rosemary, thyme, sage, and garlic would work well with this dish, adding some complexity, while chile pepper could provide some richness, cutting heat.
For more princess-inspired meals, you can balance decadent dishes with eggs Suzette with other Lady Di favorites like overnight oats soaked in orange juice for breakfast. Pair it with the princess' breakfast beverage of choice, black coffee, and dot your day with her best-loved snacks like lychees.