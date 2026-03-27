Princess Diana's Favorite Breakfast Dish Is A Must-Try For Potato Lovers

Learning a public figure's favorite foods is undeniably fun and fascinating. We can relate to them this way — stars, they're just like us, eating popcorn, pasta, etc. — and get a glimpse into their otherwise guarded daily lives. If you've ever dreamed of dining like a royal, knowing Princess Diana's favorite dishes is a big step in the right direction. Lady Di loved crisp, fresh salads, decadent bread and butter pudding, stuffed eggplant, and lamb with mint. One of her go-tos that sounds tastiest of all is one you might want to start making yourself for breakfast or lunch if you love potatoes: eggs Suzette.

In a YouTube video to honor Princess Diana's 60th birthday in 2021, Darren McGrady — who had been the royals' chef at Buckingham Palace and later Diana's personal chef — shared that his world-famous client enjoyed comfort foods, of which eggs Suzette certainly is. It's a baked potato scooped out and filled with wilted spinach and a poached egg, piped with potato around the outside, drizzled with hollandaise sauce, and sprinkled with green onions or parsley. McGrady recalls the princess requesting this dish weekly or more. It sounds dreamy with the satisfying, earthy potato, buttery egg, and rich sauce balanced by the fresh flavors of spinach and scallions. If you want to feel like you're lunching with Lady Di — and you're craving such a delicious-sounding dish — try making eggs Suzette at home. It's a long process, but not too difficult.