12 Of Princess Diana's Favorite Foods

The late Princess Diana has solidified herself in the collective memory as a much-beloved royal figure — and one whose death is still shrouded in mystery. There's a lot we don't know about the iconic figure, as she was a famously private person who attempted to stay away from the public eye, although that wasn't always possible due to the press, which many consider to have hounded her until her death. However, not everything about the beloved Princess of Wales remains unknown. We know that she loved to dance, that she was deeply involved in charitable causes, and that she was reportedly hesitant to marry Prince Charles before the wedding, already suspecting his emotional ties to Camilla. Through sources close to the princess, we also know about some of her favorite foods, and what she liked to eat says a lot about the kind of person she was and the life she lived.

From basic, everyday staples, like salad and coffee, to more niche, unexpected faves like tomato mousse, Princess Diana had plenty of favorite dishes. Many of them skew fresh and healthy and were dishes she ate regularly, while others were heavier and richer, which she ate less frequently and reflected her more indulgent side. Let's dig into some of Princess Diana's favorite foods. Who knows? You may even consider adopting a royal diet yourself.