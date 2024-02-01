Tomato Mousse Is The Unique Dish That Princess Diana Loved

The daily diet of the Royal family has ranged from the predictable to the downright astonishing. (Did you know that Queen Elizabeth II sort of owned a McDonald's?) In some ways, mealtime at Buckingham Palace looked the way you might expect, according to longtime royal chef Darren McGrady. As he shared in a tell-all interview with Marie Claire, "They would come in for afternoon tea by the log fire in outdoor clothes, and then they'd all change for dinner. They'd come down in dressy ball gowns, and sit at the table ”like a 'Downton Abbey' dinner." Perhaps unsurprisingly, not Princess Diana.

She kept it low-key when it came to mealtimes. Gordon Ramsay once prepared the Princess an understated meal of sea bass with leek terrine. In fact, according to McGrady, the only thing she ever refused to eat was red meat, except for lamb, and only while entertaining guests. Fittingly, according to her former personal chef, one of Princess Di's favorite things to eat was a simple tomato mousse.

If you've never tried it before, tomato mousse is essentially ripe tomatoes pureed until smooth and served chilled. It's often served as an amuse bouche or starter during multi-course meals, as a canape on slices of crostini, or lightly dressed with a flavorful finisher like truffle oil or orange marmalade. Some folks even serve it in a martini glass. But, the princess liked her chilled tomato mousse on the savory side, served with dill and lobster.