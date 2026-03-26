We Asked 5 Chefs For Their Favorite Frozen Meals

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At the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival, Tasting Table was surrounded by celebrated chefs who pour their hearts and souls into their craft — and guess what? They love a frozen meal as much as the rest of you. While exploring world-class culinary experiences, Tasting Table asked five of them for their favorite frozen foods, and their answers spanned the spectrum from all-in-one dinners to hard-to-beat sides they're happy to skip preparing.

Frozen meals save time and take the stress out of meal prep, but they're also a great way to stretch your grocery budget. Some frozen food options can even be healthier than fresh, because they're frozen at the peak of their nutritional value. So stock up on these five chefs' frozen favorites — including one dish hailed by not one, but two world-class chefs — pop them in the freezer, and they'll be ready and waiting whenever you're in a pinch or just want a good meal without the fuss.