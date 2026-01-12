The Kirkland Freezer Find That Makes A Quick All-In-One Veggie Side Dish

When you want the taste of fresh vegetables without the risk of them going bad before you get a chance to use them, cooking with frozen foods can help streamline your dinner preparation. Costco's frozen foods section is filled with amazing finds, among which are plenty of Kirkland Signature staples that deserve your freezer space. One of the best products is its Normandy-Style Vegetable Blend, which offers a bright and colorful selection of delicious and nutritious vegetables for a simple and effective side dish.

While Normandy blend vegetables don't actually refer to the region in France, the flash-frozen mix was given an appealing-sounding name for marketing purposes. Needless to say, this Kirkland Signature version is rather appealing both for the convenience and great taste. The blend of organic yellow and baby carrots, along with broccoli and cauliflower florets, is packed with vitamins A and C, providing the perfect pairing to your preferred proteins and more.

At a price point of under $10 for a five-and-a-half-pound bag of veggies, this Kirkland frozen food is easy to prepare and endlessly customizable with your favorite spices, seasonings, and sauces. Whether you steam the vegetables in the microwave, roast them in the oven, or sauté them in a pan, it's sure to yield pleasing results. Per customer reviews across Reddit and elsewhere, this product is one of the best hidden gem items in the freezer section at Costco.