Look no further than frozen vegetables for a reliable answer to a quick and tasty meal — especially the Normandy blend. This familiar crowd-pleaser usually mixes broccoli florets with carrots, cauliflower florets, yellow squash, and zucchini, and has absolutely nothing to do with Normandy, France. This flash-frozen shortcut just has a fancy name — one that has more to do with marketing than a specific region. The name emerged around the mid-1990s and got picked up by Birds Eye in the early 2000s, with other brands following suit.

Marketing the vegetables using the word Normandy was a way to push people to buy these assorted mixes. American cooks weren't always fond of tossing frozen vegetables into a homemade (wink) chicken pot pie recipe. When supermarkets became a thing around 1930, frozen foods were born, thanks in part to a man named Clarence Birdseye. But frozen veggies weren't an easy sell at first.

Once Birdseye figured out how to freeze fish to sell, he patented his Quick Freeze Machine and developed a full line of frozen foods, including peas and spinach. For the first time, customers could see bags of frozen vegetables stacked neatly in a cold display case. But it took time for them to come around, partly because many families grew vegetables in the 1940s. Also, only about half of Americans could afford a luxury like a freezer during World War II. Once the '50s hit and home gadgets like refrigerators with freezer compartments were sold more frequently, supermarkets started introducing their own products, and in-house frozen vegetable brands were in high demand. Mixed frozen vegetables became a big thing — a popular TV dinner side dish served with Salisbury steak or blended into a casserole.