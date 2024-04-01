15 Chicken Leg Recipes You'll Want Over And Over Again

It's hard not to love juicy chicken thighs and drumsticks. Grilled, roasted, braised, or pan-fried, the versatile protein is less likely to dry out when you cook it because it has a bit more fat and connective tissue compared to lean chicken breast. In fact, chicken leg meat is even better when cooked to a slightly higher internal temperature, because the connective tissue melts into gelatin above 170 degrees Fahrenheit, making the meat even juicier. That makes it easier to get deep browning on these pieces without worrying about overcooking — and browning is where the flavor is.

This collection of our favorite chicken leg recipes covers all the bases, from low and slow-baked chicken thigh recipes to simmered drumstick recipes and also versions that are pan-fried or oven-roasted. They're all packed with flavor and straightforward to prep, too. So whether you love skin-on crispy thighs or slow-cooked succulent legs and thighs, you'll find a delicious recipe here to add to your dinner rotation.