The Internal Temperature Your Recipe Requires For Chicken Thighs Is Probably Wrong

We're all aware of the importance of checking food temperature for safety, especially when cooking chicken. To avoid illness from any bacteria that might be present, the Food and Drug Administration recommends that you cook chicken to 165 degrees Fahrenheit, which is the typical advice you'll see in most poultry recipes, too. (To accurately check that temperature you'll want to use a reliable meat thermometer.) What might be surprising to hear is that chicken dark meat is actually better when it's cooked to a slightly higher temperature – not for food safety, but for better texture.

Dark meat is loaded with extra connective tissue and just begins to tenderize at 165 degrees Fahrenheit. It really becomes more succulent and juicy when it reaches higher temperatures, from 170 degrees Fahrenheit to 200 degrees Fahrenheit. The extra heat melts the collagen in the tough parts of the meat into gelatin, which gives dark meat its signature moist texture.