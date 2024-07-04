Remember This Seasoning Tip For The Crispiest Frozen Vegetables

Frozen vegetables are such a versatile kitchen essential. Not only are they often easier on the wallet but they also eliminate the worry of spoilage. However, one of the tricker aspects of cooking frozen vegetables is ensuring that they don't end up soft and mushy. That's where this special tip comes into play.

For the crispiest roasted frozen vegetables, there's one common step that should be delayed until the very end: adding oil. While it may be tempting to coat them before roasting, oil can trap the moisture within the vegetables, leading to a softer texture. By roasting them without oil initially, you allow the vegetables to release their natural moisture and crisp up beautifully.

To try this method, preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, line a baking sheet with parchment paper, and spread out your bag of frozen vegetables in a single, even layer. Roast for 25 to 30 minutes or until the veggies are turning golden. Remove the vegetables from the oven, then carefully toss them with oil and seasonings before returning them to the oven for 5 to 10 minutes longer or until sufficiently crispy.