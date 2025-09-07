9 Foods People Ate During World War II

Pizza was, of course, eaten long, long before World War II. In fact, research suggests that an early version of the recipe was probably eaten in ancient Rome. The pizza we are familiar with today, though, smothered in tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, originated in the Southern Italian city of Naples. Legend has it that American soldiers stationed in Italy during the Second World War fell in love with pizza. When they returned to the U.S., veterans were said to have wanted more of the pies, so demand for pizza allegedly boomed.

Many experts dispute this, however. Pizza was already in the U.S. long before the war. In fact, the very first American pizzerias opened in the late 1890s and early 20th century. At first, the restaurants catered to fellow Italian immigrants, but over the decades, pizza's popularity started to spread across the U.S. Not just because of soldiers, but also because pizza was simple and cheap to produce, which led to an increase in pizzerias run by people of many different backgrounds.

It's true, though, that American soldiers probably ate some pizza in Italy during World War II. They came back to the U.S. with a taste for oregano, in particular, which, of course, is a Southern Italian herb commonly added to pizza. In fact, research suggests that sales of oregano in the U.S. soared between 1948 and 1956. However, it's important to note that food was scarce in Italy during this time, so pizza probably wasn't a regular occurrence for the soldiers.