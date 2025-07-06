How World War II Helped Pizza Become A Beloved American Staple

It's no secret that the United States loves pizza. According to the USDA, on any given day, about 11% of all Americans eat pizza (that's around 37 million people). We eat pizza for lunch, we eat it for dinner, and about one-third of us even eat pizza for breakfast. But it wasn't always like this.

While pizza made its way to the United States via Italian immigrants in the early 1900s, it didn't soar in popularity until the 1940s after soldiers came back from being stationed in Italy during World War II. Since then, pizza has evolved into more than a dozen different styles across the country.

Pizza is now considered a staple, and even more than that, a comfort food for millions of Americans. In fact, a 2016 survey of more than 2,000 American adults found that the majority consider pizza their top comfort food. And a poll near the end of 2020 found that the food people turned to for comfort the most during lockdown was, you guessed it, pizza. So how did it go from a fringe food eaten by immigrants to everybody's favorite staple?