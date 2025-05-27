You Only Need 3 Ingredients For A Go-To Stir Fry Sauce

Assembling all of your favorite proteins and vegetables into a large pan is the fun and fulfillment of a stir fry dish. No matter your favorite ingredients, there are plenty of stir fry recipes you'll keep returning to time and again. In addition to choosing the right foods for this method of cooking, preparing an ideal sauce is key for the perfect stir fry. For the best of the basics, a simple three ingredient stir fry sauce is a dependable recipe using common kitchen staples. All you need is soy sauce (or a similar substance like Tamari or coconut aminos) a thickening agent like cornstarch, and a flavored oil like toasted sesame oil.

Mixing together a little more than ⅓ cup of soy sauce, ¼ cup of toasted sesame oil, and a tablespoon of cornstarch will yield a fairly concentrated sauce that you can either use for cooking your stir fry or dressing the fully cooked dish. Try adding everything to a mason jar for ease of mixing and storing in the fridge for later use. The combination of salty and umami flavors from between the pairing of soy sauce and toasted sesame oil along with the thicker consistency created from the addition of cornstarch makes it the perfect sauce on its own, which you can easily dress up with other complementary ingredients if you choose.