10 Common Mistakes Everyone Makes Using Electric Cooktops

If you love renovation shows or home design magazines, you know that almost every showpiece kitchen revolves around an oversized, professional-looking gas stove. There's lots to like about gas stoves (even the ordinary, everyday kind), but for a lot of us, electric cooktops are our daily reality.

There are a lot of reasons for this. Gas isn't available everywhere, for one, and adding it to your house can often run up to $1,000 or more (and that's before you add in the cost of the range!). Some people also worry about the potential for explosions or the growing health concerns around gas stoves. You may be a renter in a building with all-electric appliances or a homeowner whose budget only extended to electric range options. Whether you're on a budget or a "recovering" gas lover looking to make a change, there's an electric cooktop for you. They fall into three main camps: smooth-surfaced glass and ceramic cooktops, modern induction cooktops, and old-school electric-coil cooktops.

As a trained chef — and at home, as well — I've worked with gas stoves and all three kinds of electric cooktops. Each has its own quirks, and I've seen (and made) plenty of the mistakes that can happen with them. Here are 10 examples that I've seen most often.