Sitting In Your Laundry Room, An Ideal Stovetop Cleaning Solution Awaits
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Anyone with a smooth ceramic or glass cooktop knows that it's gorgeous, functional, easy to use — and problematic to clean. Spilled food and grease tend to bake into the stovetop over time, and the smooth surface reflects remnants of everyday use, from water stains to smudges and splatters. Adding to this love-hate relationship is the difficulty of fixing these problems, since scrubbing or abrasive cleaners can scratch the surface. Fortunately, there's a simple, inexpensive, natural cleaning solution that's likely sitting in your laundry room already: the versatile, tried-and-true Borax powder used in households for generations.
Though commonly used as a detergent boost for laundry, it certainly earns kitchen cred when applied to smooth stovetops. A simple paste made with Borax powder, a naturally occurring mineral, provides the cleaning power you need, without the harsh fumes, heavy-duty scrubbing, and high prices of commercial cleaning products. To use Borax on a smooth-top stove, start with a completely cool surface, then wipe away crumbs and loose debris. Next, make a thick paste with the Borax. If you're tackling just one or two stovetop sections, mix together about one-fourth cup of Borax, one and a half teaspoons of dishwashing liquid, and a generous splash of lemon or lime juice. Gradually stir in hot water to make a thick but spreadable paste. Double the measurements for cleaning a full cooktop.
Apply the paste over greasy, stained, or food-baked areas with a soft sponge or cloth, keeping the layer thin and avoiding heavy pressure. Let it sit for about 10 minutes, then gently wipe in small circles. For stubborn spots, repeat the process. Remove the Borax paste by wiping the cooktop with a clean, damp cloth. The powdery substance can leave a cloudy film, so you may need to wipe more than once.
More stovetop cleaning solutions
You'll likely be all-in after trying the Borax method for cleaning your smoothtop stove. But it's not the only game in the home-remedy universe. Here at Tasting Table, we've covered several non-toxic solutions you can make right at home, often using ingredients you already have.
One of the easier ways to tackle the job is to use a homemade all-purpose cleaner to spiff up your stovetop and banish burnt-on grime. It can be as simple as mixing together half a cup of vinegar and half a cup of water, then adding a couple of tablespoons of baking soda. Mix well, pour into a spray bottle, and you're ready to roll.
Then there's an approach not many people consider. Steam cleaning your stovetop is actually genius, and it doesn't require renting expensive equipment. All you need is a handheld steam cleaner, which is affordable and easy to find on Amazon. The steam breaks down residue and greasy grime, making it easier to wipe clean with just a small amount of effort. Keep the steam away from electrical outlets and oven control panels as much as possible, and wipe up water from the steam as you make your way through each stovetop section.
Whether using the Borax method or any of these simple remedies, make life easier with incremental maintenance of your newly sparkling cooktop. Remember to clean spills and food debris as they occur, preventing them from accumulating and hardening. And give the surface a good, quick wipe-down once a week or so.