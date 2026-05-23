Sitting In Your Laundry Room, An Ideal Stovetop Cleaning Solution Awaits

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anyone with a smooth ceramic or glass cooktop knows that it's gorgeous, functional, easy to use — and problematic to clean. Spilled food and grease tend to bake into the stovetop over time, and the smooth surface reflects remnants of everyday use, from water stains to smudges and splatters. Adding to this love-hate relationship is the difficulty of fixing these problems, since scrubbing or abrasive cleaners can scratch the surface. Fortunately, there's a simple, inexpensive, natural cleaning solution that's likely sitting in your laundry room already: the versatile, tried-and-true Borax powder used in households for generations.

Though commonly used as a detergent boost for laundry, it certainly earns kitchen cred when applied to smooth stovetops. A simple paste made with Borax powder, a naturally occurring mineral, provides the cleaning power you need, without the harsh fumes, heavy-duty scrubbing, and high prices of commercial cleaning products. To use Borax on a smooth-top stove, start with a completely cool surface, then wipe away crumbs and loose debris. Next, make a thick paste with the Borax. If you're tackling just one or two stovetop sections, mix together about one-fourth cup of Borax, one and a half teaspoons of dishwashing liquid, and a generous splash of lemon or lime juice. Gradually stir in hot water to make a thick but spreadable paste. Double the measurements for cleaning a full cooktop.

Apply the paste over greasy, stained, or food-baked areas with a soft sponge or cloth, keeping the layer thin and avoiding heavy pressure. Let it sit for about 10 minutes, then gently wipe in small circles. For stubborn spots, repeat the process. Remove the Borax paste by wiping the cooktop with a clean, damp cloth. The powdery substance can leave a cloudy film, so you may need to wipe more than once.