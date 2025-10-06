How To Clean Your Stovetop The Right Way And Finally Banish Burnt On Grime

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While most people know that the best time to clean a stovetop is right after you use it, very few people actually follow this rule. After some time without cleaning, the burners and surface of your stovetop blacken. If you leave them for long enough, they'll look more and more like they're made from charcoal then than any sort of polished metal. If this is the case for you and your stove, there's good news: it's totally salvageable, and all you need are a couple ingredients.

In most cases, all you need is a homemade all-purpose cleaner made from white vinegar and baking soda. Simply spritz white vinegar onto the cool stovetop, then follow it with a generous sprinkle of baking soda. While that's sitting, soak a towel with hot water, wring it out, and then lay the damp towel on top. Leave everything exactly as it is for anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes. During this time, the vinegar's acidity will do all of the work of loosening up the stubborn grime.

Once time's up, remove the damp towel and use a non-abrasive cleaning sponge or microfiber cloth to wipe everything away. This is where the genius-ness of cleaning with baking soda shines — its coarseness helps dislodge and lift the softened debris with ease. All it takes is a bit of elbow grease, and you'll eventually reach the beautiful stovetop finish that's been hiding under the grime this entire time.