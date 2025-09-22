The Vinegar Storage Mishap That Could Ruin Your Day, And Possibly Your Health

It's wise to be careful with your food storage plan, and with vinegar there is one particular mix-up to be wary of: confusing your culinary vinegar with your cleaning vinegar. While you aren't likely to make this mistake with most types of vinegars — it would be tough to confuse that aged balsamic for a bottle meant to be used to wipe down the counter – it can get particularly confusing with your culinary white vinegar and your cleaning vinegar. While there are many ways to cook with distilled white vinegar, cleaning white vinegar should never be used in food.

Both culinary white vinegar and cleaning vinegar are made by introducing bacteria to grain alcohol in order to produce acetic acid. The acetic acid solution is then diluted to a usable level — but that's where the differences begin to crop up. Culinary white vinegar is typically diluted to a 4-7% solution of acetic acid, whereas cleaning vinegar can contain as much as 20%. While it might not seem like a big difference, that increased acidity means that it can cause you some serious problems if you ever get the two confused.

Beyond the acidity, cleaning vinegar is not produced to food-safe standards and often contain additional chemicals that can result in esophageal and intestinal issues. For a safe kitchen, you want to keep these two vinegars in their own lanes and in their own storage areas.