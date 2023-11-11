How To Clean Stove Drip Pans Until They're Spotless

Let's admit it, some of us are messy cooks. Our partner comes in after we're done making dinner and the look on their face makes us suddenly realize we've absolutely destroyed every surface in sight. So, we get to cleaning. Some parts of the kitchen are easy — just wipe them off with a sponge — but others are harder to reach. The stovetop is a great example: There are so many nooks and crannies for food to hide in.

Luckily, there are drip pans designed to catch all of the overflow from your cooking. If you're staying on top of it, you should clean your drip pans every time you cook. Honestly, that seems a bit excessive, although it is true that the mess is going to be easier to clean before the food has dried on. If you want to stay on top of messes without having to deep clean daily, aim for once a week as a good compromise.

Wait until the burner is cool and then pull it out. Don't worry, you won't break it; it clips right in. Now that the burner is out of the way, you can simply lift the drip pan out from the stovetop. If the mess isn't bad, washing the drip pan with hot water and dish soap should do the trick. If it's been a while since you've cleaned, and the grime isn't coming off, don't worry there are still ways to tackle the problem.