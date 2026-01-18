Steam Cleaning Your Stovetop Is Actually Genius, And Not Enough Of Us Are Doing It
The saying "one thing about being an adult is that you'll always be cleaning the kitchen" is the home cook's motto. From washing dishes and wiping counters, to the most frustrating of kitchen chores — cleaning the stovetop — we're always looking for efficient ways to clean and maintain our kitchen appliances. Cleaning the stovetop, particularly if you've been negligent with regular wiping, can be as easy as getting out your handheld steam cleaner (and it also works like a charm on messy microwaves).
Whether you're working with a glass top, gas-burning, or electric stove, a steam cleaner is a highly effective way to remove grease, water stains, and burnt food. You'll need to use slightly different methods for each type of stovetop, but the end results will be the same: you'll feel like you've got a brand new appliance. The reason handheld steam cleaners — like this Bissell Steam Shot OmniReach handheld portable steam cleaner from Amazon — excel at the task of removing food and grease buildup is that the high heat and water content of the steam immediately breaks down and emulsifies this type of residue. If you have a glass stovetop, you've likely toiled endlessly with trying to scrape off built-up grease and water stains that seem embedded in the glass. Unfortunately, this method can be abrasive and can lead to permanent damage to the stovetop. You may need a little extra elbow grease to work off tough stains, but using a steam cleaner first will be an absolute game-changer.
How to safely use a steam cleaner on your stovetop
A steam cleaner can be used on all types of stoves, but there are a couple of things you don't want to do. The water content produced from the steam is substantial. You'll need to avoid using the steam cleaner on control panels, electrical connections, and any unsealed grates or burners. Always start the cleaning process with a completely cool stovetop. If you are working with a gas or electric-burner stove, you'll want to remove all detachable components (burners, plates, foil, etc.). Work in sections as you pass the steam cleaner over the surface of your stove, making sure not to exert too much pressure if the stove has a glass top. You can wipe away the water as you go with a clean sponge or microfiber towel, keeping in mind that the steam is probably around 300 degrees Fahrenheit, so use caution.
If some residue is still visible as you work the steam cleaner across the surface of the stove, there are a couple of ways to easily and safely help remove stubborn stains, especially on glass. Some steam cleaners, like the Bissell Steam Shot, come with a flat scraper attachment that can be used to gently scrape the stove's surface after steaming. If you don't have an attachment, you can use a razor blade scraper. If you have a soft brush, you can also give that a go, or look for these other scratch-free methods to clean your glass stovetop.