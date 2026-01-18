Steam Cleaning Your Stovetop Is Actually Genius, And Not Enough Of Us Are Doing It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The saying "one thing about being an adult is that you'll always be cleaning the kitchen" is the home cook's motto. From washing dishes and wiping counters, to the most frustrating of kitchen chores — cleaning the stovetop — we're always looking for efficient ways to clean and maintain our kitchen appliances. Cleaning the stovetop, particularly if you've been negligent with regular wiping, can be as easy as getting out your handheld steam cleaner (and it also works like a charm on messy microwaves).

Whether you're working with a glass top, gas-burning, or electric stove, a steam cleaner is a highly effective way to remove grease, water stains, and burnt food. You'll need to use slightly different methods for each type of stovetop, but the end results will be the same: you'll feel like you've got a brand new appliance. The reason handheld steam cleaners — like this Bissell Steam Shot OmniReach handheld portable steam cleaner from Amazon — excel at the task of removing food and grease buildup is that the high heat and water content of the steam immediately breaks down and emulsifies this type of residue. If you have a glass stovetop, you've likely toiled endlessly with trying to scrape off built-up grease and water stains that seem embedded in the glass. Unfortunately, this method can be abrasive and can lead to permanent damage to the stovetop. You may need a little extra elbow grease to work off tough stains, but using a steam cleaner first will be an absolute game-changer.