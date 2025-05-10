The Cleaning Appliance That Works Like A Charm On Messy Microwaves

Microwaves are an extremely versatile piece of machinery. Able to reheat last night's leftovers, thaw frozen hunks of meat, and craft a batch of cheesy nachos, the appliance experiences a fair bit of wear and tear as splatters and gunk accumulate into hard-to-remove grime. Microwaves also tend to be one of the most dreaded appliances to clean. Thankfully, there's one cleaning device that can take your microwave from dirty and disgusting to spotlessly sanitized with ease — and that tool is none other than the steam cleaner.

Steam cleaners can polish anything from dirty kitchen tiles to grimy shower walls. So, it comes as no surprise that the tool proves equally as helpful when tackling the inside of a splatter and crud-covered microwave. Unlike steaming a bowl of vinegar and then having to scrub surfaces for hours, working with a dedicated steam cleaner is an effective and efficient way to make microwaves sparkle. By using pressurized steam, the steam cleaner loosens and releases caked-on bits of food so they can be wiped away easily. That said, convenience is just one of the steam cleaner's many charms.

Thanks to the high temperatures achieved via steaming, the handy tool even acts as a more hygienic cleaning method as it can disinfect a microwave's surfaces. Not to mention that because steam cleaners only need water to get the job done, there's also no need to deal with chemical-laden cleaning products as it works its magic.