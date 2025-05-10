The Cleaning Appliance That Works Like A Charm On Messy Microwaves
Microwaves are an extremely versatile piece of machinery. Able to reheat last night's leftovers, thaw frozen hunks of meat, and craft a batch of cheesy nachos, the appliance experiences a fair bit of wear and tear as splatters and gunk accumulate into hard-to-remove grime. Microwaves also tend to be one of the most dreaded appliances to clean. Thankfully, there's one cleaning device that can take your microwave from dirty and disgusting to spotlessly sanitized with ease — and that tool is none other than the steam cleaner.
Steam cleaners can polish anything from dirty kitchen tiles to grimy shower walls. So, it comes as no surprise that the tool proves equally as helpful when tackling the inside of a splatter and crud-covered microwave. Unlike steaming a bowl of vinegar and then having to scrub surfaces for hours, working with a dedicated steam cleaner is an effective and efficient way to make microwaves sparkle. By using pressurized steam, the steam cleaner loosens and releases caked-on bits of food so they can be wiped away easily. That said, convenience is just one of the steam cleaner's many charms.
Thanks to the high temperatures achieved via steaming, the handy tool even acts as a more hygienic cleaning method as it can disinfect a microwave's surfaces. Not to mention that because steam cleaners only need water to get the job done, there's also no need to deal with chemical-laden cleaning products as it works its magic.
Everything you need to know about steam cleaning your microwave
A sturdy steam mop or rollable canister cleaner can be great choices for cleaning certain surfaces. When it comes to polishing a dirty microwave, however, handheld steam cleaners reign supreme. Thanks to their compact size, they can best reach filthy nooks and crannies. Ideally, we recommend selecting high-power options with a sizable tank capacity for a speedy steam clean. Likewise, devices boasting adjustable steam flow settings as well as a range of accessories like brushes and scrubbers are worth seeking out for a spotless result.
To set yourself up for success, always unplug your microwave before steam cleaning to avoid dangerous mishaps. Depending on the degree to which the appliance is soiled, you may want to spray the microwave with a steam-activated cleaning product to dislodge stuck-on grime. Otherwise, let the steamer take control. After filling the device with (preferably, distilled) water and affixing the attachment of your choice — we advise a nozzle or microfiber pad — turn on the tool and move it slowly across the door and interior of the microwave. Once crud has lifted, use a cloth to wipe away remaining residues and moisture.
As for how frequently to deep clean your microwave, we suggest using a steam cleaner to polish and sanitize the appliance on a monthly basis. But, you can steam clean your microwave more often if it's regularly used to heat messy foods that haven't been shielded by a splatter guard.