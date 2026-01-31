The Vintage Cast Iron Brand That's A Rare (And Valuable) Thrift Find

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether stumbling upon vintage sets worth a fortune or discovering brands in unexpected aisles, vintage cookware can be valued at a pretty penny. Sometimes you get lucky while strolling through a thrift store and find a treasured vintage cast iron pan. If you notice either an Erie or Griswold logo on the base of the pan, consider it your lucky day. Not only will you want to check the pan to see if it wobbles or spins on a flat surface, but look at the markings to get an idea of its reselling potential. The logo at the bottom of the pan and the placement can help determine production date and value. Some of these markings can help you score extremely valuable pieces; we're talking over $5,000 for a skillet.

If you spot a Griswold pan with a 13 on it, for example, know that not a lot of these pans were made due to negative connotations and associations with bad luck. Dating back to the early 1900s, these babies can fetch several thousand dollars. In addition to the Griswold 13, the 20 is also a rarity to find. Griswold isn't the only label that is a solid grab. Keep your eyes open for skillets with the word Erie or what is known as an Erie Spider skillet, a pan with the image of a spider in a web.