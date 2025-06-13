The Old-School Secret To A Perfectly Seasoned Cast-Iron Pan

Cast iron loves heat and fat, so don't be shy when you're cooking. Cook something oily. Embrace butter. Make a grilled cheese. Crisp up potatoes. Roast chicken thighs. Sear pork chops. Each time you use your pan, you're reinforcing the seasoning layer without even thinking about it. That's the real reason old cast-iron pans handed down from grandparents are in such great shape — they were used constantly, not coddled.

Make sure you fully dry your skillet after rinsing — either with a towel or by warming it briefly on the burner to evaporate moisture. Not thoroughly drying is one of the most common mistakes you can make when using your cast iron skillet. Beyond that, you don't have to treat cast iron like it's fragile. You don't need to reseason it every week, and you definitely don't need to baby it. In fact, the more you use it, the less work it needs. Use it for cornbread one night and hash the next, and you'll be well on your way to a pan that's slick, dark, and practically nonstick. So if you're chasing that perfectly seasoned finish, skip the shelf and give your skillet the stovetop instead.

If you don't already own a cast iron pan, maybe it's time to shed your fears and buy your first one. This classic 12-inch Lodge skillet with a heatproof silicone handle cover costs around $30 via Amazon, or go for this long-handled Victoria skillet for about the same price. Still confused? Read our advice on how to choose the best cast-iron skillet before you purchase.