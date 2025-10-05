The Best Type Of Pan To Use On A Glass Cooktop

Glass ceramic cooktops have several advantages over traditional electric or gas ranges. Professional chefs might rave about the precise heat control of a gas flame, but induction cooktops offer high energy efficiency, improved safety, fewer fumes, and other advantages. Even if it is a radiant electric cooktop, it is easier to clean than a gas or coil electric model. The flat surface also doubles as counter space when the stove is not in use. However, you need to be mindful of the smooth surface and choose cookware that reduces the risk of damage. For that, invest in cookware with a smooth bottom, such as enameled pots and pans.

Although they are designed to withstand everyday use, glass cooktops are not without their weaknesses. The surface is actually a mixture of ceramic and glass designed for durability. Rough cookware can leave tiny scratches in the surface and, over time, those can lead to bigger problems. Repeated heating and cooling, liquids seeping into the tiny scratches, as well as continued abrasion, can eventually lead to cracks.

Cookware with a smooth bottom works well on glass ceramic cooktops, and enamel pots tend to have the smoothest, flattest surfaces you'll find. Those features make them a good choice for glass cooktops because they perform well and minimize wear and tear.