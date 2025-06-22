The Hidden Stove Feature That Makes Cleaning Way Easier Than You Thought

Your stove's burners and the space underneath the stovetop can quickly become hiding places for crumbs, grease, and other unpleasant cooking debris. Letting this debris remain can increase the risk of a grease fire and also damage your burners. Getting into the habit of cleaning your stovetop after cooking and doing a deep clean every few months will keep it from getting so dirty that it's a nightmare to clean. If you procrastinate about doing certain kitchen chores because they're irritating and time consuming, you will be happy to hear about the hidden stove feature that makes cleaning much easier: Lifting up the whole stovetop so that you can clean underneath.

Many stovetops are designed to be lifted up so that you can get to the grime trapped beneath. You can figure out if your stove has this feature by checking the user manual or Googling the brand and model of your stove. For instance, according to GE Appliances, electric ranges with a porcelain top manufactured after 1992 have a lift-up feature that allows you to access the subtop for cleaning. Some gas ranges also have whole hinged grates or tops, like the Whirlpool Gas Cooktops with EZ-2-Lift Hinged Cast-Iron Grates. If you have a sealed burner stove, however, do not try to lift up the top. Sealed burner stoves are already enclosed to prevent debris from getting underneath the range top, and trying to force it open could damage the stove's gas lines. You should also avoid other common mistakes when cleaning your stove burners, like forgetting to detach the burner coils properly.