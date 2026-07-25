Consumer Reports Says Deep Discounts On These Kitchen Appliances Make August 2026 The Best Time To Buy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you're looking for a great deal on a kitchen appliance, timing matters more than you may think. Many retailers mark down certain products during specific times of the year, due to seasonal shopping trends, a need to get rid of excess inventory, and other hidden factors. Sound head-spinning to figure out? Luckily, the experts at Consumer Reports have put in the work and found out which appliances will undergo steep discounts in August 2026: freezers, microwaves, and grills.
These three products tend to go on sale around August for a multitude of reasons. If you look at Consumer Reports' best discounted kitchen appliances to buy in July, you'll see that grills were also named for that month. Whereas July is a good time to shop due to Independence Day sales, August can provide even steeper discounts because peak grilling season is coming to a close. Stores will want to clear out outdoor appliances in favor of autumn- and winter-appropriate items, so whether you want a grill under $100 or a premium model from a normally pricey brand, you'll likely find a place willing to sell it off for cheap.
Some major retailers put grills on sale a little later — for instance, Costco marks down unsold grills around Labor Day weekend. In contrast, May and early June are the worst times of year to buy a grill, as that's when the outdoor cooking season is gearing up and everyone is looking for a new model.
Freezers and microwaves go on sale in August due to Labor Day sales and other factors
Thinking about buying a standalone freezer? Labor Day sales are an excellent opportunity to score the best chest freezers, upright freezers, and so on. As of late July 2026, some great models are already on sale at retailers like Walmart. The chain has discounted the budget-friendly Tacool Chest Mini Freezer from $159.99 to $89.99, and the higher-end Frigidaire Garage Ready Chest Freezer is down to $178 from $359.99, as of this writing. More freezer discounts will pop up at your favorite shopping spots as late August draws near.
Microwaves also tend to go on sale in August as Labor Day approaches. Beyond holiday promotions, stores often discount these small appliances to make room for new models. Incidentally, Consumer Reports says Abt is the best place to buy small kitchen appliances. The end of any season is actually a great time to buy appliances in general, as that's when waves of fresh products usually roll out. Most retailers use closeout sales to get rid of excess inventory, rather than letting old appliances sit around until next season. Ranges and ovens are other kitchen appliances that often undergo price cuts in August.
To multiply your savings, don't forget to check if your chosen store offers bundle deals. It's the smartest way to save money on kitchen appliances, and freezers and microwaves are commonly included. Buying a grill, freezer, and microwave all together this August could be a major money-saving move.