Consumer Reports Says Deep Discounts On These Kitchen Appliances Make August 2026 The Best Time To Buy

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When you're looking for a great deal on a kitchen appliance, timing matters more than you may think. Many retailers mark down certain products during specific times of the year, due to seasonal shopping trends, a need to get rid of excess inventory, and other hidden factors. Sound head-spinning to figure out? Luckily, the experts at Consumer Reports have put in the work and found out which appliances will undergo steep discounts in August 2026: freezers, microwaves, and grills.

These three products tend to go on sale around August for a multitude of reasons. If you look at Consumer Reports' best discounted kitchen appliances to buy in July, you'll see that grills were also named for that month. Whereas July is a good time to shop due to Independence Day sales, August can provide even steeper discounts because peak grilling season is coming to a close. Stores will want to clear out outdoor appliances in favor of autumn- and winter-appropriate items, so whether you want a grill under $100 or a premium model from a normally pricey brand, you'll likely find a place willing to sell it off for cheap.

Some major retailers put grills on sale a little later — for instance, Costco marks down unsold grills around Labor Day weekend. In contrast, May and early June are the worst times of year to buy a grill, as that's when the outdoor cooking season is gearing up and everyone is looking for a new model.