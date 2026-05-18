11 Best Grills Under $100 In 2026, According To Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While the majority of grills under $100 seem to be made as cheaply as the price suggests, it's entirely possible to find a quality item that won't have you regretting your decision to go small. Higher quality choices may generally be limited in this category, but that just means you'll likely face a little less decision fatigue (which is a good thing). In fact, quite a few sub-$100 grills from well-known brands have stood the test of time in 2026 according to customer reviews.
Whether you prefer grilling indoors on your kitchen countertop, outdoors on the patio, or while camping in the middle of nowhere, there are several types of grills you can get for under $100. This includes electric, gas, and charcoal ones. Some of the electric options have heating elements both on the bottom grill and in the lid, making cooking super fast, as well as a wide range of temperatures and temperature controls to consider.
On this list, you'll find full-sized standing grills, more portable tabletop options (as some of those are for outdoor use, as well), and even a couple of grills designed for camping. In other words, you've got a lot of choices to consider. After you decide which is the best type of grill for your BBQ needs, it shouldn't be too difficult to narrow down the budget grill you want. Here are the best budget friendly grills to buy in 2026 based on customer reviews.
George Foreman GR10B 2-serving mini grill & panini press
George Foreman indoor grills have been kitchen and dorm favorites since they first came out in 1994. What at first seemed like it would be a fad has stood the test of time with thousands of people still buying them and loving them. The brand is famous for being nonstick and easy to clean up, with a lid that closes to grill both sides at once. Plus, they're angled in such a way to collect any grease drippings to help keep food leaner (with an enclosed drippings catcher).
The brand is rated highly enough that we have two George Foreman grills on our list, but the George Foreman GR10B 2-serving mini grill and panini press is the cheapest of the two. In fact, it's the second cheapest grill on our list.
The George Foreman grill is not only a standout because of the low price, but it also cooks quickly without taking up a lot of space. Since it takes up far less than a square foot of countertop and storage space, it works well in smaller indoor cooking environments. In fact, some people find that they use it more often than the larger versions because it's so easier to use and clean, especially for just one or two people. Reviewers use it for everything from sausage patties and chicken breasts to burgers and pork chops.One thing to note is that there's no temperature control. However, it heats up quickly.
Hamilton Beach electric indoor searing grill with viewing window and adjustable temperature control
The Hamilton Beach electric indoor searing grill is another non-stick indoor grill that makes it easy to grill without a backyard. However, it has the distinction of being a much larger indoor grill than the George Foreman, a temperature control from 200 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, has a pull-out drip tray, and also a bonus viewing window so you can see how your food is coming along without needing to lift the lid. However, the lid doesn't have heat elements like the George Foreman. As a bonus, the grill plate, lid, and drip tray are dishwasher safe. However, the extra size and features brings the price up quite a bit.
As you can imagine, reviewers like that it's easy to clean as long as you're not adding ingredients like BBQ sauce. Although, they say most cleanup only requires a little water. They say that it's perfect to cook for one or two people and cooks food quickly without the need to pull out their outdoor grill for smaller meals but with similar results. Even though it's small, it's large enough that reviewers report making everything from steak and bone-in pork chops to grilled veggies.
Expert Grill stainless steel 2-burner tabletop gas grill
If you're looking for a larger portable tabletop grill for outdoor use, the Expert Grill stainless steel 2-burner tabletop gas grill is an excellent choice. It comes in at just under $100 and gives you a lot more space for grilling since it can accommodate up to 11 burgers or around 6 steaks on the main level and has a warming rack as well. Since you can adjust the temperature on each side between 200 and 550 degrees Fahrenheit, you can do a quick sear or let your food roast low and slow for hours with the lid closed. However, you'll need to purchase propane separately to get started.
Reviewers like that the small size means you don't have to wrangle a full-sized grill but get a similar experience. Those who have tried cheaper but similar tabletop grills find this one to be distinctive because it's sturdier, better made, and say that it doesn't heat nearby surfaces, making it worth the higher price. After trying it, many people end up recommending it to others or buying more as gifts.
Chefman 6-serving electric indoor grill with temperature control
For a simple, no-frills indoor countertop grill with temperature control, many people turn to the Chefman 6-serving electric indoor grill with temperature control. This is an open, lidless grill with three heat settings and an easy-to wash, dishwasher-safe non-stick grill plate. While many indoor grills claim to be smoke-free, this one has a drip tray that you're supposed to fill with water to help keep the smoke at bay. Since it's generally under $50, it's also very budget friendly.
Reviewers seem to especially appreciate how smokeless it is, especially if they have a super-sensitive smoke alarm. However, some still turn the stove vent fan on low when cooking with it. Although it's dishwasher safe, many say it's non-stick enough that they just handwash it with hot soapy water. Another nice thing that customers mention is that, although they're cooking indoors, they feel like their food tastes like it came off an outdoor grill. Another bonus is that it's fairly lightweight.
Cuisinart griddler grill and panini press
The Cuisinart griddler is one of the best panini presses and grills out there, according to reviewers. With Cuisinart being a kitchen brand that's stood the test of time, it's a pretty good bet that it will work well and last. Like the George Foreman grill, the Cuisinart griddler grill and panini press has heating elements both in the lid and the grill below to help cook food quickly with no turning required. Plus, it's adjustable so that you can cook super thick food like thick steaks. However, this indoor grill has an unexpected and brilliant secret that none of the others have; you can fold the lid parallel to the countertop to use it as an open grill, doubling the amount of food you can cook at one time. The non-stick ceramic plates and the drip tray are also removable for easy cleaning and are dishwasher safe.
Reviewers like how versatile this grill is for making both sandwiches and other grilled foods. Closed, it's large enough to make grilled sandwiches for two people but has twice the space when the lid lies flat. Customers like how easy it is to clean in the dishwasher and how quickly it heats up. Although, they do note the lack of temperature control.
Expert Grill 17.5-inch charcoal grill with wheels and adjustable dampers
The cheapest grill on our list is actually a traditional stand grill with wheels: the Expert Grill 17.5-inch charcoal grill. It's the most basic of charcoal grills, but sometimes an inexpensive traditional charcoal grill is all you really need. While it's fairly inexpensive at around $25, it can still hold plenty of food since the square-shaped grill can accommodate up to 16 burgers. We like that the lid with adjustable dampers stays attached for fewer parts to keep track of. Plus, there's a rack near the wheels to hold grilling tools.
Customers like the affordable price and the fact that it's small and lightweight, making it easy to move around, transport, and store. Assembly also only takes 5 to 10 minutes straight from the box. Although it's small, it still has plenty of space for cooking. While some reviewers don't find it super sturdy and don't think it will last as long as a higher-priced grill, it's hard to complain and would be easy to replace when it costs so little.
Naturehike camping charcoal grill for IGT table
The Naturehike camping charcoal grill is a unique one on our list since it's made to insert into an iron grill table (IGT) system or use separately. It's super lightweight (less than 5 pounds) and very portable since it folds down and comes with a carrying case. Plus, IGT systems are highly customizable so that you can create either a simple or fancy grilling work station which can operate it at various heights to fit your needs.
Reviewers like its portability and the fact that you can use it either with an IGT table or on a fireproof surface. They seem to most often use it for grilling while camping. Despite being small and lightweight, it's large enough to hold four steaks or eight hamburgers. Being made from stainless steel means it's easy to clean with soap and water. One thing to note is that it doesn't have a lid. So, wind can make charcoal ashes fly.
George Foreman 4-serving removable plate electric grill and panini press
The second George Foreman grill on our list is larger and tends to be even higher rated than the other. While this indoor countertop grill is a little pricier than the previously listed option, the fact that it's a full square foot in size means you can cook more food on it than the smaller version.
The larger George Foreman 4-serving electric grill and panini press has all the advantages of the smaller one, like having heating elements on the lid to make cooking faster and being sloped so the drip tray can catch extra fat and juices. However, it's far easier to clean because the non-stick grill plate is both removable and dishwasher safe.
Those who purchase it seem to use it often for making meat, sandwiches, and veggies. Plus, they like how easy it is to keep it clean, saying the non-stick surface is even better and far more non-stick than it was on earlier models. So, most don't even bother putting it in the dishwasher and just handwash it. Reviewers like that food cooks quickly and there's no smoke problem. Although, it doesn't have a timer on it like some earlier models. So, you'll need to keep a closer eye on your food.
Royal Gourmet CD1519 portable charcoal grill with warming rack
Royal Gourmet also makes one of the best small gas grills, but the Royal Gourmet CD1519 is a great little charcoal grill. It's a tabletop grill meant for outdoor use, with its diminutive size making it highly portable. Since it has a dedicated coal drawer, it's also easier to clean up than some other charcoal grills. The lid is also attached, making it very self-contained. Not only does it have a nice-sized grilling surface, but it also has a warming rack on top. The fire grates are also adjustable to help control temperature from the coals a little better.
Reviewers who like to transport their grill especially like how lightweight and easy to set up it is. Yet, it's big enough to fit eight hamburgers. This grill is one of the more expensive ones on the list since it comes in at just under $100. However, it's worth the higher price since reviewers say it feels extremely durable and seems like it should last for years. Customers appreciate the thermometer in the lid that can assist in knowing what adjustments to make to keep food cooking at the right temperature. While it does take some time to assemble, there's a video online to help you with putting it together.
Weber Jumbo Joe charcoal grill, 22‑inch
While a lot of Weber grills are fairly expensive, the Weber Jumbo Joe 18-inch charcoal grill comes in at under $100 (although just barely). Still, you can buy this with confidence that you're getting a well-made product. It might be a little pricier, but it also ties with Coleman for the highest rated grill on our list.
This is a more traditional-looking outdoor grill since it has legs and wheels. Plus, since the bowl and lid are made from porcelain enamel, it shouldn't rust and peel if you leave it out in the elements. Like the other charcoal stand grill on this list, the lid has a hook to keep it off the ground along with a bottom area for holding tools. The surface is quite large, as well, with enough space for 13 burgers to grill all at once.
Reviewers find it to be a durable, high-quality, well-made grill with thick metal that holds in the heat to keep a steady temperature. A few customers mentioned having it for years, meaning if it's in your budget and the style you're looking for, it's almost a no-brainer. While it's shorter than some other grills, it's still a decent height, and has space for plenty for food. You can lock the lid in case you need to transport it, while other reviewers note the ash catcher underneath makes it easy to get rid of ashes after cooking.
Coleman 120-square-inch green portable liquid propane grill
Finally, in the outdoor camping grill category, we have the Coleman propane grill. The company has been making camping equipment for over 120 years, making its first stoves for World War II soldiers. So, its quality is top-notch.
This particular product ties with the Weber as being the highest-rated grill for under $100 on our list. It has two separate adjustable burners so you can cook or grill items at different temperatures using small propane canisters. Unlike the other camp grill on our list, it has WindBlock panels so that the wind isn't as much of a problem for outdoor cooking. Keep in mind that the grill on this product is really better for holding small pans than placing food directly on the grill itself.
This is the type of grill that will last you for years, as evidenced by the decades of service some reviewers have reported. While it seems that the newer versions have some design updates and material downgrade, customers still find it to be a reliable product. Since it weighs only a little over 10 pounds and closes down, it's easy to transport, even when hiking. Fans of the grill report that it's super easy to use, set up, and clean. Not only do people use it for camping, but they also use it for tailgating or for cooking in emergency situations like hurricanes.
Methodology
We had very strict criteria when looking for grills sold for under $100 to include on this list. First, a grill needed to have at least 100 reviews to ensure there were enough people talking about it to get a genuinely solid average. The majority of list entries have been popular long enough to have hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of reviews.
We also decided to only include grills that had an average rating of 4.5 stars or above. As such, these grills have a high number of four- and five-star reviews. In fact, none have less than 87% of their reviews in the four- and five-star range. We also wanted to make sure that the under-$100 price tag wasn't a sales price, but that the normal everyday price of the grills all fell under $100.