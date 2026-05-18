11 Best Grills Under $100 In 2026, According To Reviews

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While the majority of grills under $100 seem to be made as cheaply as the price suggests, it's entirely possible to find a quality item that won't have you regretting your decision to go small. Higher quality choices may generally be limited in this category, but that just means you'll likely face a little less decision fatigue (which is a good thing). In fact, quite a few sub-$100 grills from well-known brands have stood the test of time in 2026 according to customer reviews.

Whether you prefer grilling indoors on your kitchen countertop, outdoors on the patio, or while camping in the middle of nowhere, there are several types of grills you can get for under $100. This includes electric, gas, and charcoal ones. Some of the electric options have heating elements both on the bottom grill and in the lid, making cooking super fast, as well as a wide range of temperatures and temperature controls to consider.

On this list, you'll find full-sized standing grills, more portable tabletop options (as some of those are for outdoor use, as well), and even a couple of grills designed for camping. In other words, you've got a lot of choices to consider. After you decide which is the best type of grill for your BBQ needs, it shouldn't be too difficult to narrow down the budget grill you want. Here are the best budget friendly grills to buy in 2026 based on customer reviews.