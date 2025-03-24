How The George Foreman Grill Skyrocketed To Pop Culture Icon Status
Announced Friday, March 21, 2025, George Foreman died at the age of 76. He was one of the world's most famous and accomplished boxers, a preacher, a brand spokesperson, and more, but one thing truly made Foreman a household name — the George Foreman Grill. Also known as the "lean, mean, fat-grilling machine," this device became a staple in kitchens across America. It introduced new audiences who didn't follow boxing to Foreman. It was referenced in movies and on television shows, and became an all-around pop-culture icon — one that happened to make a mean burger. How did a boxer become best known for a grill?
Foreman retired competitive boxing in the mid-1990s when an endorsement came calling. A company named Salton had invented what would prove to be a home-kitchen revelation: A conveniently compact, countertop grill that heated food from both sides, cutting cook time in half. The grill plates were sloped, so as the fat dripped off the meat, it would run down and accumulate at the grill's bottom, giving meat a lean, less fatty finish. Salton approached Foreman, who had already established a brand spokesperson career with his dynamic personality, and the boxing champ allowed the company to use his name. The grills hit $5 million in sales by 1996, and 100 million units sold by the early 2000s. The brand's success can be attributed to Foreman himself, the accessible and game-changing results of the grill, and a little right-time, right-place.
America was ready for the George Foreman Grill
The George Foreman Grill debuted at a fortuitous time. The '90s ushered in a focus on low-fat eating, and with this grill, you could cut fat in a healthy, protein-packed way. It was an upgrade for vegetarians because even some of the best plant-based burgers fall apart when you cook them, but not with this appliance. The grill allowed those without advanced cooking skills to whip up healthy, delicious meals, and because it took up so little space, it became the go-to for college students in dorms and people in small apartments. It was also affordable and remains so today — a four-serving edition goes for $34.99 on Amazon.
The grill rose in popularity in part due to the simultaneous birth of food-blogging and media. The Food Network had just launched in 1993, and celebrity chefs and cooking personalities like Martha Stewart were on the rise. Plus, Foreman himself was winning consumers over on a regular basis with his fun television appearances and advertising campaigns. Word spread about the grill and how well it actually worked, and it ended up everywhere. It paved the way for, and might still be, one of the best panini presses. Brands like The Cinder aim to change the way we cook to this day with countertop grills, but it's hard to outshine the reputation of the original George Foreman Grill.