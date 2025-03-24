How The George Foreman Grill Skyrocketed To Pop Culture Icon Status

Announced Friday, March 21, 2025, George Foreman died at the age of 76. He was one of the world's most famous and accomplished boxers, a preacher, a brand spokesperson, and more, but one thing truly made Foreman a household name — the George Foreman Grill. Also known as the "lean, mean, fat-grilling machine," this device became a staple in kitchens across America. It introduced new audiences who didn't follow boxing to Foreman. It was referenced in movies and on television shows, and became an all-around pop-culture icon — one that happened to make a mean burger. How did a boxer become best known for a grill?

Foreman retired competitive boxing in the mid-1990s when an endorsement came calling. A company named Salton had invented what would prove to be a home-kitchen revelation: A conveniently compact, countertop grill that heated food from both sides, cutting cook time in half. The grill plates were sloped, so as the fat dripped off the meat, it would run down and accumulate at the grill's bottom, giving meat a lean, less fatty finish. Salton approached Foreman, who had already established a brand spokesperson career with his dynamic personality, and the boxing champ allowed the company to use his name. The grills hit $5 million in sales by 1996, and 100 million units sold by the early 2000s. The brand's success can be attributed to Foreman himself, the accessible and game-changing results of the grill, and a little right-time, right-place.