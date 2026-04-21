Here's How Often You Should Really Be Cleaning Your George Foreman Grill
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The George Foreman Grill took the market by storm in the 1990s and skyrocketed to pop culture icon status with promises of quicker, healthier cooking. The grill (now, beloved by Gen Z) features unique slanted plates that are designed to let fat drain away, leaving you with leaner pork chops, burgers, or bacon. Sadly, that fat doesn't magically disappear; it remains on the grill, along with any food residue. If you don't want this to catch fire, impact flavor, or become baked on, you will need to clean the grill after every use. The good news is that this doesn't have to be complicated or time consuming.
The appliance's official site recommends unplugging the grill and leaving it to cool slightly, but not completely. While it is still very warm, wipe the plates down with a damp paper towel to remove any grease and food residue. If the grill is a little too hot to handle, you can ball up the damp paper towel and hold it with kitchen tongs to wipe the surface down. Just be sure to opt for silicone or plastic tongs rather than metal to avoid scratching the appliance's non-stick coating.
Another popular option is a more hands-off cleaning technique. Start the same way by unplugging the grill and letting it cool slightly. Then lay damp paper towels (three will be enough) on the warm plates and close the lid. The steam that's produced will help to loosen up any bits of food and grease, which can then be wiped away. After you've cleaned the plates, you'll also want to make sure you empty the drip tray. Dispose of the grease responsibly (not down the sink), then wash the tray with warm soapy water.
Deep cleaning a George Foreman Grill
Even if you make an effort to clean your George Foreman Grill after every use, a regular deep clean will keep it in the best working condition and free of any unpleasant tastes. Before you start, however, the most important thing to know is the model of grill you have — this will determine whether the plates are removable, and if they are dishwasher safe.
Older or more basic models, like the George Foreman 2-Serving Mini Grill, don't have removable plates. These can be cleaned with a soapy sponge or treated with a paste of baking soda and water to remove any cooked-on grease. Avoid using any harsh cleaning products that could damage the surface. Many of the newer models like the latest Grill & Melt Grill or Indoor Outdoor Grill will instead have removable plates, which makes the appliance much easier to clean. In this case, you can simply put the plates and drip tray into the top rack of the dishwasher. If it's been a while between cleans, you can also soak the plates in a sink of hot soapy water, using a soft sponge to remove any stubborn grease. These TonGass cleaning sponges are designed to fit perfectly between the ridges on the plates.
Even with dishwasher-safe parts, it's important that the main part of the grill stays away from the water to avoid damaging the appliance. However, you can still clean the exterior with a damp cloth. And of course, always unplug the appliance before you start cleaning.