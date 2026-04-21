Here's How Often You Should Really Be Cleaning Your George Foreman Grill

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The George Foreman Grill took the market by storm in the 1990s and skyrocketed to pop culture icon status with promises of quicker, healthier cooking. The grill (now, beloved by Gen Z) features unique slanted plates that are designed to let fat drain away, leaving you with leaner pork chops, burgers, or bacon. Sadly, that fat doesn't magically disappear; it remains on the grill, along with any food residue. If you don't want this to catch fire, impact flavor, or become baked on, you will need to clean the grill after every use. The good news is that this doesn't have to be complicated or time consuming.

The appliance's official site recommends unplugging the grill and leaving it to cool slightly, but not completely. While it is still very warm, wipe the plates down with a damp paper towel to remove any grease and food residue. If the grill is a little too hot to handle, you can ball up the damp paper towel and hold it with kitchen tongs to wipe the surface down. Just be sure to opt for silicone or plastic tongs rather than metal to avoid scratching the appliance's non-stick coating.

Another popular option is a more hands-off cleaning technique. Start the same way by unplugging the grill and letting it cool slightly. Then lay damp paper towels (three will be enough) on the warm plates and close the lid. The steam that's produced will help to loosen up any bits of food and grease, which can then be wiped away. After you've cleaned the plates, you'll also want to make sure you empty the drip tray. Dispose of the grease responsibly (not down the sink), then wash the tray with warm soapy water.