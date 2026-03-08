Dust Off The Gen X-Beloved Grill That Gen Z Is Suddenly Using

According to the manufacturer, the target markets for the George Foreman grill are busy individuals, families, college students, and health-conscious eaters. Reading that list, it is not hard to see why this grill is among the vintage kitchen items trending right now. As a society, we have never been busier as a whole, and a look at the upcoming food trends of 2026 show that health consciousness is at an all-time high. Add to that the generally low budgets and small living spaces of a generation that has faced a significant financial hardships, and the George Foreman looks like it might just be the best grill choice for Gen Z. A brand new 4-Serving George Foreman Grill can be bought for just over $40, and there are surely plenty available for much less than that in secondhand markets like thrift stores and online marketplaces.

A quick glance at social media shows that there are plenty of users cooking with these unique grills, even if Gen X thought that they were mostly left back in the 1990s. Simple fare like grilled chicken, hamburgers, and pressed sandwiches are all popular choices, though there are also certainly examples of individuals pushing the boundaries of countertop grilling with, for example, carefully curated arrays of vegetables and seafood all cooked up on that simple appliance.

The younger generations are seemingly always on trial for destroying this restaurant chain or that industry, so perhaps Gen Z bringing back the George Foreman grill is a moment that we can celebrate. For a moment there, this iconic grill may have been on the verge of slipping onto the list of forgotten vintage kitchen appliances that only old-timer Gen X folks remember — just kidding with you, '70s kids.