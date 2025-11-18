9 Vintage Kitchen Items That Are Suddenly Trendy Again
If you've wandered through kitchenware aisles and visited the homes of friends and family lately, you may have noticed several vintage kitchen items. This isn't just a coincidence but rather a trend across the U.S. It's all about adding a touch of nostalgia and a bit of charm inspired by grandma's old kitchens. This retro look is appearing again this year, with homes throughout the country proudly displaying uncomplicated, classic, old-school kitchen items.
A key driver of this vintage look is the cottagecore trend, where décor and fashion are inspired by the quaint simplicity of country life. This trend, like so many, was born on social media, gaining traction in 2017 before exploding on TikTok.
It's more than just the cottagecore trend, though. Platforms like Pinterest have reported a big jump in searches for terms like "vintage kitchenware" and "thrifted kitchen" as Gen Z places more emphasis on nostalgia and story-driven pieces. Regardless of whether you are Gen Z or not, in 2025, you'll be very much on trend if you opt for some of grandma's old kitchen favorites. Which retro kitchen bits and pieces are making the biggest comeback? From butter dishes to the Pillsbury cookie jar, here's everything you need to look out for.
Butter dishes
In your younger years, you most likely wouldn't have taken much notice of your grandma's butter dish. It was, after all, a practical kitchen essential that kept butter fresh and spreadable. They slowly disappeared from kitchens across the U.S. thanks to fridges and the rise of margarine and processed spreads. However, the butter dish is seeing a comeback this year.
One reason is the "butter yellow" color trend earlier in the year, timed with the arrival of spring. It became THE color in fashion as well as interior design. Another driver is the renewed motivation to add household items that bring a bit more joy and character. There's something nostalgic about taking butter from a dish and spreading it on your toast, especially if you're a Gen X or Millennial. It's become a key part of slowing the morning down a bit and savoring meals, while also adding a touch of traditional kitchen aesthetics to the space.
If you're looking to shift away from processed spreads and add some nostalgic charm to your kitchen, you'll find plenty of options to choose from. You could go very traditional with a vintage piece from a local thrift shop or something a bit more modern, like a see-through butter dish that slots into your fridge door.
White kitchen appliances
This is one Millennials may remember well — kitchens featuring all-white appliances. This was big in the 1990s, whether that be kettles, toasters, or larger items like fridges, which then gave way to the stainless steel trend that emerged in the 2000s. Ovens and stovetops were not left out, also proudly displayed in stark white in the kitchen space. Enter 2025, and the trend is back.
While going all white was once considered a bit plain and outdated, this year you'll find the color back in style in kitchens throughout the U.S. Appliances are being reimagined in a way that feels fresh and intentional rather than retro for the sake of nostalgia. After years of sleek stainless steel dominating the market, many homeowners are now looking for the simplicity that white kitchen items bring. It's a style shift that reintroduces vintage charm with clean, contemporary design.
Big brands like Whirlpool and KitchenAid are well aware of the trend and have adjusted their stock accordingly. If stark white isn't your thing, you can also consider off-white kitchen appliances, which are also in demand this year. White, it seems, is anything but basic. We recommend that you incorporate a few of these white appliances into your kitchen space, but don't overdo it — use the color selectively.
Casserole dishes
You may have noticed that old-school casseroles are back, and so are the dishes they're baked in. While the recipes themselves have taken on new, creative twists, the vintage casserole dish has re-emerged as both a practical and nostalgic kitchen favorite. While you'll find plenty of affordable vintage options in your local thrift store or new releases from brands both big and small in the supermarket, you can splash out on something truly special if you have the budget. A few vintage items have reached extraordinary prices, with eBay listing some La Marjolaine casserole dishes for $15,000 and more.
It's a particularly popular dish for Millennials and Gen Z who demand convenience, sustainability, and the comfort of home-cooked meals. They are also very versatile: ideal for meal prepping, freezing, reheating, and serving. It appears your grandma was really onto something back then, and it's little wonder these once-humble dishes are now proudly displayed on countertops once more.
If you're looking to get your hands on a vintage-inspired casserole dish, you can buy them in a set or as individual pieces in porcelain, Pyrex, cast iron, or stone. For the savvy seller with a vintage item at home, you can offload your grandma's pricy cookware for a fair amount of cash. In some cases, you might get thousands of dollars for a single dish.
Vintage teapots
Something is charming about a vintage teapot — the kind that once lived on a stovetop rather than in the back of a cupboard. Once considered outdated as coffee culture took center stage, these retro pieces are now brewing a comeback among younger generations. Millennials and Gen Z are snapping up vintage teapots from thrift shops and online marketplaces, turning what was once your grandma's everyday kitchen item into a sought-after décor statement.
Why the sudden interest again in the U.S.? Well, North America is emerging as the fastest-growing market for tea — craft tea products specifically. For the teapot, though, we have social media to thank. As the cottagecore trend spreads across the U.S., and as youth look towards tea as a drink of choice aligned to their focus on health and wellbeing, they have taken platforms like TikTok to show off their wares. Capturing the perfect table setting is important to this generation, and often the teapot takes center stage for 'taking a break' moments.
The great thing about teapots is that they come in many shapes and sizes, making it relatively easy to find the right one for the style of your kitchen. You can go with porcelain, stoneware, glass, cast iron, or even silver. You'll find vintage teapots on pretty much any major retailer's website, or you could search for a pre-loved one from the likes of eBay. If you're looking for something unique, there's the bird-themed Kungfu glass tea set on Amazon for under $80.
Copper molds
Once hanging proudly on kitchen walls or tucked into cupboards for special occasions, copper molds are gleaming their way back into the spotlight this year. Originally used for jellies, puddings, and cakes, these shiny kitchen pieces were as much about decoration as they were about function. Today, their warm metallic glow and nostalgic silhouette are winning over a new generation of decorators and home cooks alike. These iconic kitchen pieces from the past are being reimagined not just as cookware but as wall art, adding vintage charm and a hint of old-world character to contemporary kitchens.
Part of the renewed appeal lies in their craftsmanship. Many vintage molds were hand-hammered and built to last, their patina only adding to the elegance. With the current revival of retro kitchenware being driven by people craving authenticity in a world of mass production, copper molds fit the bill (or mold) perfectly. Whether hung in clusters as a focal point or used to shape nostalgic desserts, these pieces deliver a sense of tradition that feels fresh again — and the youth are loving it.
If you're worried about having to go completely traditional to get the real copper mold look, there's nothing wrong with mixing just a few of these items into your modern kitchen first. Browse to any secondhand retailer's website, and you'll find plenty to choose from — from classic jelly molds to intricate fruit and floral designs.
Small kitchen TVs
One specific kitchen companion that was big in the 1990s and early 2000s, the small kitchen TV, is making a surprisingly stylish comeback. While it once served as a background hum of morning news or cooking shows, the kitchen TV revival is all about introducing design features and practical entertainment hubs. Compact screens have found their way back into kitchen remodels — not as clunky add-ons, but as stylish integrated pieces of décor. Mounted under cabinets or tucked neatly onto open shelves, these petite screens bring a sense of nostalgia while keeping up with modern living.
The resurgence of kitchen TVs is largely driven by the way cooking, socializing, and media consumption now overlap. While you had little choice in the '90s as to what to watch, today the options are nearly endless. For those who now spend more time in the kitchen, having a small TV in the space makes complete sense. It's not only about watching a show but also putting on a clip of how to make a new meal or enhance an existing one.
It's not only the modern flat screens that are being brought in — there is also demand for the vintage models that all '90s kids remember. If you're looking for one of these, you'll have to do a bit of searching. What you're looking for is the CRT (short for cathode-ray tube) TV, which is no longer produced. It's not going to give you high definition, but it will broadcast much nostalgia.
Cabbageware
Cabbageware, your grandmother's dinnerware, drinkware, or snackware from the '60s that looked like a cabbage, is back — whether you like it or not. While it was once considered a kitschy throwback found in the back of the china cabinet, these ceramic dishes have surprised many by entering the kitchen space once again this year. These leafy green ceramics — plates, bowls, and serving dishes shaped like cabbage or lettuce leaves — were once prized for their playful artistry. Why is cabbageware back, though?
It's part of the broader shift toward decorative, story-driven tableware that makes everyday dining feel special again. If you don't believe us, do a quick search on TikTok. For many people, Cabbageware dishes hold a special place, evoking whimsy and old family dinners.
The great thing about cabbageware is that it creates a timeless aesthetic, whether you opt for vintage pieces or new collections that are all the rage. If you're unsure, start with one small piece and build on it from there. Whether you're serving salad, fruit, or nothing at all, cabbageware proves that a little quirk can go a long way in today's kitchens.
Vintage Pyrex
Another mid-century kitchen staple that is back on the shelves and in homes across America is the vintage Pyrex dish. These colorful glass dishes, bowls, and storage containers — often featuring floral or geometric patterns — have become both collector's items and everyday essentials once again. The thing about Pyrex dishes is that they go beyond just being sentimental — they are hardy and practical as well.
Pyrex, established in New York in 1915, caught on for several reasons. First, it was durable, being able to withstand a lot of heat, which made it great for oven cooking. You could also see exactly what was going on while you were cooking, and they were easy to clean. The resurgence has seen some original vintage editions fetching ridiculously high prices.
To find a vintage Pyrex dish, your best bet is to visit your local thrift store or search online. If you do have one, or think you do at least, how can you tell if it's real Pyrex? The simplest way is to just turn the dish upside down and look for the Pyrex logo in capital letters. If you find one with the logo all lowercase, you probably have a fake.
Pillsbury cookie jar
The Pillsbury cookie jar has become one of the most sought-after collectible kitchen items to make a comeback in 2025, and for good reason. This is another 1980s creation that quickly became a household favorite. Introduced in 1988, the ceramic jar was shaped like the iconic Pillsbury Doughboy, with his plump belly, chef's hat, and cheerful grin. The distinctive jar was functional, offering the ideal spot to store fresh-baked cookies.
This year, the iconic Pillsbury character celebrated its 60th birthday, having been launched in commercials in 1965. The product itself has not been seen for over 37 years, so when Pillsbury announced the relaunch of the much-loved cookie jar, nostalgic excitement ensued. The 2025 edition remains true to the original, making the jar instantly recognizable.
So, where can you buy the Pillsbury cookie jar in the U.S.? They are available from Pillsbury's online store, but you'll have to act fast as they sell out quickly. Whether you use it for keeping cookies fresh or simply as a whimsical talking point on your countertop, the Pillsbury cookie is another great vintage kitchen item to add to your home, as long as you don't mind getting your hand caught in the cookie jar.