9 Vintage Kitchen Items That Are Suddenly Trendy Again

If you've wandered through kitchenware aisles and visited the homes of friends and family lately, you may have noticed several vintage kitchen items. This isn't just a coincidence but rather a trend across the U.S. It's all about adding a touch of nostalgia and a bit of charm inspired by grandma's old kitchens. This retro look is appearing again this year, with homes throughout the country proudly displaying uncomplicated, classic, old-school kitchen items.

A key driver of this vintage look is the cottagecore trend, where décor and fashion are inspired by the quaint simplicity of country life. This trend, like so many, was born on social media, gaining traction in 2017 before exploding on TikTok.

It's more than just the cottagecore trend, though. Platforms like Pinterest have reported a big jump in searches for terms like "vintage kitchenware" and "thrifted kitchen" as Gen Z places more emphasis on nostalgia and story-driven pieces. Regardless of whether you are Gen Z or not, in 2025, you'll be very much on trend if you opt for some of grandma's old kitchen favorites. Which retro kitchen bits and pieces are making the biggest comeback? From butter dishes to the Pillsbury cookie jar, here's everything you need to look out for.