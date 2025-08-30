These Quirky And Colorful 1960s Dishes Might Be Worth More Than You Think

If you love all things vintage and have carefully curated the retro kitchen of your dreams, you're probably always on the lookout for new finds at thrift stores and antique shops. While some vintage dishes might not be worth buying, other old-school items could be worth a surprising amount of money. Right now, we're obsessed with these quirky and colorful '60s dishes known as cabbageware.

Cabbageware is a vintage dinnerware that you should look for at thrift stores. The dishes have recently enjoyed a surge of popularity on social media, and were trending on TikTok for a while, but these dishes have an enduring appeal that transcends fads. Cabbageware dishes originated in 18th century Europe and were made famous through the stunning designs of Bordallo Pinheiro. In the 1960s, they were popularized in America by Dodie Thayer, the Palm Beach Pottery Queen. She was famous for her delicate, distinctive handcrafted dishes and tableware shaped like lettuce.

Thayer's ceramics were collected by socialites and celebrities, including Jackie Kennedy Onassis. Now, more and more companies are creating their own versions of cabbageware dishes, including Target, Tory Burch, and Anthropologie. However, if you find a genuine vintage cabbageware dish or set, it might be worth more than you think.