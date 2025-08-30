These Quirky And Colorful 1960s Dishes Might Be Worth More Than You Think
If you love all things vintage and have carefully curated the retro kitchen of your dreams, you're probably always on the lookout for new finds at thrift stores and antique shops. While some vintage dishes might not be worth buying, other old-school items could be worth a surprising amount of money. Right now, we're obsessed with these quirky and colorful '60s dishes known as cabbageware.
Cabbageware is a vintage dinnerware that you should look for at thrift stores. The dishes have recently enjoyed a surge of popularity on social media, and were trending on TikTok for a while, but these dishes have an enduring appeal that transcends fads. Cabbageware dishes originated in 18th century Europe and were made famous through the stunning designs of Bordallo Pinheiro. In the 1960s, they were popularized in America by Dodie Thayer, the Palm Beach Pottery Queen. She was famous for her delicate, distinctive handcrafted dishes and tableware shaped like lettuce.
Thayer's ceramics were collected by socialites and celebrities, including Jackie Kennedy Onassis. Now, more and more companies are creating their own versions of cabbageware dishes, including Target, Tory Burch, and Anthropologie. However, if you find a genuine vintage cabbageware dish or set, it might be worth more than you think.
What are vintage cabbageware dishes worth?
While some modern cabbageware reproductions aren't worth much, older ones are valuable vintage kitchen decor items you should look out for. A full set of Dodie Thayer cabbageware dishes sold at auction for $138,000 in 2020, but most individual pieces can fetch between $20-500 in antique stores and on resale sites like eBay. Entire sets may sell for $400-1,000, and rare pieces could sell for over $1,000 depending upon the brand and condition. When searching for cabbageware dishes seek out pieces that are in good condition without any stains, chips, or cracks. If the dishes were part of a set, try to find the entire set. Cabbageware with missing pieces, like bowls without lids, may not be worth as much.
Check each piece for a maker's mark on the bottom of the piece. The maker's mark names the manufacturer or artist, year the piece was made, and where it was made. This is the best way to authenticate a piece and determine if it is a genuine vintage item.
Some vintage brands that are the ultimate thrift store find are Bordallo Pinheiro, Fitz & Floyd, Roesler Pottery, Wedgwood, Secla, Olfaire, Maxcera, and Dodie Thayer. However, newer pieces by Bordallo Pinheiro are not as valuable. If the piece has a stamp that says "microwave and dishwasher safe," it is a newer piece. You should also look for rare or uncommon designs and colors, like the vintage pink Portuguese cabbageware and rare cabbageware designs like teapots, candleholders, large tureens, and platters.