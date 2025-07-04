Why Old-School Casseroles Are The Dish You Should Make For Your Next Party

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Making your meals stretch has become an exercise in both budgeting and creativity. With grocery store prices continuing a steady incline, it's worth looking to the past for a hint of inspiration. One old-school dish that will still wow modern party guests is the humble casserole. Endlessly versatile and effortless to prepare, this is an ideal food for feeding large groups that you can customize to suit just about anyone's taste preferences. The definition of a casserole can be somewhat vague, and recipes will often vary from sweet to savory to everything in between, depending on who you ask. In basic terms, a casserole is an oven-baked meal prepared in the eponymous dish.

With origins dating back as far as 13th-century France, the term "casserole" actually comes from a French word for "saucepan." Because the oven-safe vessel itself is largely what makes a casserole, the term leaves room for much interpretation. Of the many different types of casserole dishes available, the Pyrex Casserole Dish is nearly synonymous with this vintage throwback food. Combining creamy soups, vegetables, and proteins before topping with cheese and breadcrumbs, baking gives you plenty of room to play with your favorite tastes and textures to come up with a clever and delicious casserole.