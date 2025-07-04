Why Old-School Casseroles Are The Dish You Should Make For Your Next Party
Making your meals stretch has become an exercise in both budgeting and creativity. With grocery store prices continuing a steady incline, it's worth looking to the past for a hint of inspiration. One old-school dish that will still wow modern party guests is the humble casserole. Endlessly versatile and effortless to prepare, this is an ideal food for feeding large groups that you can customize to suit just about anyone's taste preferences. The definition of a casserole can be somewhat vague, and recipes will often vary from sweet to savory to everything in between, depending on who you ask. In basic terms, a casserole is an oven-baked meal prepared in the eponymous dish.
With origins dating back as far as 13th-century France, the term "casserole" actually comes from a French word for "saucepan." Because the oven-safe vessel itself is largely what makes a casserole, the term leaves room for much interpretation. Of the many different types of casserole dishes available, the Pyrex Casserole Dish is nearly synonymous with this vintage throwback food. Combining creamy soups, vegetables, and proteins before topping with cheese and breadcrumbs, baking gives you plenty of room to play with your favorite tastes and textures to come up with a clever and delicious casserole.
Crowd-pleasing casserole ideas
Whether you're planning a vintage-themed party or a standard celebration, there's nothing like making a timeless casserole the centerpiece of your festivities. The advantage of most casserole recipes is that they typically call for accessible ingredients such as canned and frozen foods. For an old-school feel, try a recipe like tuna noodle casserole, which requires a handful of simple ingredients, including egg noodles, canned tuna, cream of mushroom soup, frozen peas, shredded cheese, bread crumbs, and milk. A hearty hamburger casserole recipe makes an excellent meal for any gathering and can be tailored in a number of ways to fit your party guests dietary needs. You can always swap in plant-based crumbles, dairy-free cheese, and gluten-free pasta as desired.
Alternatively, give this fabulous yellow squash casserole recipe a try for a vegetarian-friendly dish that sings with the sweet and savory tastes of summertime. This can also be made vegan-friendly by swapping in plant-based ingredients in place of the sour cream, cheese, eggs, and butter. Or, attempt a sweet potato casserole that's teeming with sweet brown sugar, vanilla, and butter for a decadent dessert offering. On the flip side, you can also lean more savory by preparing this sweet potato casserole with bacon recipe. Let the vibe of your party inform the flavors you choose, and enjoy the fun of exploring new-to-you recipes that will be the talk of your next shindig.