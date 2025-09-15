7 Old-School Kitchen Gadgets That Defined The '90s

If you were a child in the 1990s, you probably grew up with the smell of freshly baked bread making its way through the house. That bread likely wouldn't have been made in the oven, but in a dedicated bread machine that was one of the star kitchen appliances of the decade.

Bread machines took the chore of making bread and automated most of it: Simply mix the ingredients together, pour them into the machine, and press the button. The bread maker would then knead the dough and cook the bread, and the hardest thing you needed to do was remove the freshly cooked loaf from the machine without burning your fingers. The convenience of this new appliance meant that making bread from scratch was suddenly an easy task, and with the delay function that most models had, you could even add the ingredients before work and return home to a soft, warm loaf ready to be sliced and slathered in butter.

By the turn of the century, the novelty of the at-home bread machine had started to wear off, and many bread enthusiasts had returned to baking their artisan loaves the old-fashioned way. The dough function of the bread maker means that they can still be used to knead the dough, and they can actually be used for foods that aren't bread, too, but for most people, the days of one-touch bread baking are long gone.