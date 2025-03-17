6 Ways To Make A Flavorful Salad (No Dressing Required)

Let's face it, sometimes, we are in such a hurry to make a quick salad that we don't want to stop to make a dressing. As easy as they can be (a vinaigrette should not take more than a few minutes to make) there are times when we just don't feel like fiddling with it or don't have the right ingredients. Guilty as charged. You might be tempted to open a bottle of store-bought dressing, but what if there's none on hand, or if you prefer to avoid the extra sugar and preservatives that most of those contain? In these cases, you can choose a couple of fridge staples to shake directly into the bowl, toss with the vegetables, and you're done.

Depending on the salad you want to flavor, you might reach for a squeeze of citrus, a drizzle of olive oil and vinegar, maybe a few dashes of hot sauce, a shake of seasonings from the pantry, or a pinch of salt. It really is as simple as that to add a lightning-fast touch of flavor to a salad without spending the extra time putting a dressing together. These are some of our favorite shortcuts for flavoring salads in two shakes of a lamb's tail, as Mia Wallace would say.