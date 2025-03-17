6 Ways To Make A Flavorful Salad (No Dressing Required)
Let's face it, sometimes, we are in such a hurry to make a quick salad that we don't want to stop to make a dressing. As easy as they can be (a vinaigrette should not take more than a few minutes to make) there are times when we just don't feel like fiddling with it or don't have the right ingredients. Guilty as charged. You might be tempted to open a bottle of store-bought dressing, but what if there's none on hand, or if you prefer to avoid the extra sugar and preservatives that most of those contain? In these cases, you can choose a couple of fridge staples to shake directly into the bowl, toss with the vegetables, and you're done.
Depending on the salad you want to flavor, you might reach for a squeeze of citrus, a drizzle of olive oil and vinegar, maybe a few dashes of hot sauce, a shake of seasonings from the pantry, or a pinch of salt. It really is as simple as that to add a lightning-fast touch of flavor to a salad without spending the extra time putting a dressing together. These are some of our favorite shortcuts for flavoring salads in two shakes of a lamb's tail, as Mia Wallace would say.
Add a citrus squeeze, olive oil, and flavored salt to green or chopped salads
This is my absolute number one way to season a green salad. I always keep at least one kind of citrus in the fridge, usually limes, so this takes me seconds to get ready. Of course, doing this is not an exact science; the amounts of citrus, oil, and salt will depend on how big you want your salad. Use this easy Shirazi salad recipe as a guideline; in my book, a simple mixed salad or chopped salad works perfectly with this citrus, olive oil, and salt approach.
Be sure to dress only the amount you will eat right away, as the citrus juice will quickly start wilting the remaining greens if you don't eat them within a few minutes. I also have an olive oil sprayer, which I absolutely love for this purpose. I spray two or three pumps directly on the greens, that way, the oil gets better distributed as opposed to just being poured from the bottle; I keep a good quality olive oil on hand for this reason as well. The salt I use depends on what flavors I'm looking to match to the vegetables — I love smoked salts, but a garlic-infused or herbed salt would be nice as well.
Try red wine vinegar, olive oil, and a shake of Italian seasoning on pasta salad
Making a salad is a fantastic way to use leftover cooked pasta. And while there are many easy recipes with mayonnaise or vinegar and oil dressings, such as this Italian antipasti-inspired pasta salad, it would be even quicker to just add the seasonings directly onto the pasta and vegetables rather than make the dressing separately. Simply add a generous glug of extra virgin olive oil, a splash of red wine vinegar, a shake of Italian seasoning, and some freshly ground black pepper and sea salt to the pasta and vegetables, then give the whole thing a thorough but gentle toss, and you have a similar flavor profile in a matter of seconds.
For this one, the longer you let it sit, the more flavorful it will get, as the pasta will have time to absorb the flavored oil and vinegar; however, it will taste just fine immediately after tossing, especially if you use flavorful ingredients such as olives, capers, pepperoncini, or feta cheese alongside the vegetables and pasta. Add some freshly chopped basil or parsley before tossing, and you have yourself a winner.
Lemon juice, olive oil, and fresh parsley are the perfect combo for a Salad Niçoise
A salad Niçoise is one of my favorite main course salads; it is filling, satisfying, nutritionally balanced, and super delicious. And yes, when I make it, I hardly ever bother to make the vinaigrette separately. I just drizzle, sprinkle, and season directly on the plate right before I eat it. However, I do have a few tricks to make sure I get the best possible flavor.
First, Buy the best quality ingredients you can afford. Look for good Kalamata olives and tuna in olive oil; if I can, I splurge on a jar of Ortiz ventresca whenever possible. I also like to make the salad while the new potatoes and eggs are still warm so that they better absorb the oil. Drizzle the oil directly on top of the eggs and potatoes, then add a light drizzle over everything else along with the lemon juice squeezed directly from the fruit. Adding freshly chopped parsley is crucial, as is freshly ground pepper and sea salt. I like a flaky salt such as Maldon or fleur de sel for this one. Heaven.
Add lime juice and Tajín to fruit salads or Mexican esquites
In Mexico, we love lime juice on just about everything, especially when accompanied by a sprinkle of salt and powdered chile. Some of our favorite street foods, fruit cups, and esquites are no exception; in fact, it's hard to imagine either of them without a big squeeze of lime and a generous shake of ground chile piquin or Tajín.
If you've never tried fruit this way, you're in for a treat. The lime juice brightens up the flavors of the fruit and also prevents certain fruits such as mango and apples from oxidizing and turning brown. The salt and chile powder in Tajín add a mouthwatering balance to the sweet and tart flavors. Some of the most popular fruits to eat this way are melons, pineapple, watermelon, oranges, green apples, mango, and even jicama and cucumbers. Just cut up the fruit of your choice and squeeze the lime over it, then sprinkle with as little or as much Tajín as you like; the more the merrier.
When it comes to esquites — corn kernels off-the-cob boiled with seasonings such as epazote and dried chiles — there are many preferences as far as toppings. Some folks like the works: mayonnaise or sour cream, grated Cotija cheese, chile powder or crushed chile, and lime juice. Personally, I stick with just lime and Tajín squeezed and sprinkled directly onto the cup to fully enjoy the flavor of the heirloom Mexican corn.
Splash sesame oil, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and sesame seeds on Asian-style salads
Adding an Asian touch to your favorite salads is quick and easy when you use a few ingredients that you more than likely have in the pantry. Sure, you could go all out and make a flavorful salad dressing such as the one in this noodle salad recipe, but in a pinch, adding a couple simple ingredients to top your salad will do the trick. If you're tired of the same old salad dressings, add a splash each of sesame oil, rice vinegar, and soy sauce (or tamari, if you prefer) to your noodles or greens, and toss, then top them with toasted sesame seeds for an instant Asian-style salad. No need to pre-mix a dressing.
Try this approach instead of making the dressing on this napa cabbage salad, and see what you think. You can also add Asian-inspired flavor to your salad with chopped fresh mint and toasted peanuts for a Thai twist, or substitute salsa macha in place of the sesame seeds if you like things spicy; just taste it first to see how much you may want to add. Toss everything together, and you're ready for a super flavorful salad with no dressing required.
Try orange juice and honey drizzled over fruits
If you're looking for a sweet take on fresh fruit instead of the lime and Tajín idea, we also have an answer for that in Mexico. Simply add a squeeze of fresh orange juice and a drizzle of runny honey, and off you go, just like the busy morning commuters that stop at street stands for a quick fruit bowl or smoothie on their way to work. For a more filling, protein-packed option, vendors offer the addition of granola and yogurt as an extra topping. Spoon on top of the fruit, and eat to your heart's content in a matter of minutes.
For reference, check out this fruit salad with honey-lime dressing, and you'll get the picture. This super simple fruit salad is great for breakfast or as an afternoon pick-me up snack that will fill that hole in your stomach, provide a variety of flavors and textures to satisfy your taste buds, and is also a healthy and quick alternative to junk food that is ready in a flash.