The Best Small Gas Grills, According To Reviews

We love grilling here at Tasting Table, and we also firmly believe that everyone has room in their life for a grill. The default grillmaster might be the one who loves serving up a grilled balsamic flank steak or a grilled tomahawk ribeye, but we'd argue that even devoted vegetarians need a grill in their lives. A grilled summer vegetable salad? Jerk-marinated grilled tofu? Sounds amazing, right? That's what we thought.

We know, though, that not everyone has space for a full-sized grill, and if you're in a climate where the weather limits your grilling season, finding storage space for a massive grill can seem like a waste. The good news is that there are plenty of small gas grills on the market today. Most are big enough for a few burgers or a few steaks, and they're meant to be portable and easy to store.

With so many options, choosing the right one can be tough. We want to help. In order to get the low-down on the best small gas grills for your money, we read countless reviews on a wide range of products in hopes of helping you find something that will be just right. Whether you're looking for something that will fit on the balcony of your apartment or sit on the tailgate of your truck, we've found the best options for you — and that's according to those who use them.

