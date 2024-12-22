The Best Small Gas Grills, According To Reviews
We love grilling here at Tasting Table, and we also firmly believe that everyone has room in their life for a grill. The default grillmaster might be the one who loves serving up a grilled balsamic flank steak or a grilled tomahawk ribeye, but we'd argue that even devoted vegetarians need a grill in their lives. A grilled summer vegetable salad? Jerk-marinated grilled tofu? Sounds amazing, right? That's what we thought.
We know, though, that not everyone has space for a full-sized grill, and if you're in a climate where the weather limits your grilling season, finding storage space for a massive grill can seem like a waste. The good news is that there are plenty of small gas grills on the market today. Most are big enough for a few burgers or a few steaks, and they're meant to be portable and easy to store.
With so many options, choosing the right one can be tough. We want to help. In order to get the low-down on the best small gas grills for your money, we read countless reviews on a wide range of products in hopes of helping you find something that will be just right. Whether you're looking for something that will fit on the balcony of your apartment or sit on the tailgate of your truck, we've found the best options for you — and that's according to those who use them.
Weber Q1000 and Q1200
Any time you've heard of a friend, neighbor, or coworker bragging about their amazing new grill, there's a good chance that it was a Weber. They're a major investment, and the real reason Weber grills are so expensive is simply because they're a quality product. That goes for the company's small, portable grills, too, and if you're interested in getting one, you should know you'd be joining the thousands of satisfied customers who have left ratings on Amazon. There are a few differences between the Weber Q1000 and Q1200 (pictured left) Liquid Propane Grills — including the fact that the Q1200 comes with attached folding side tables. But both have plenty of fans who love these as the perfect grills to take camping or the perfect grills for home use.
Anyone who is sick and tired of waiting for a charcoal grill to come to temp will appreciate the easy-light ignition and the fact that most customers report they're ready to cook on in just about 10 minutes. Many add that there's more than enough room to grill enough hot dogs or burgers for several people and that the porcelain-enameled grates are easy to clean. That, in turn, helps make this an ultra-portable grill that's also great if you're looking for something that's going to be in storage when you're not using it.
Purchase the Weber Q1000 Liquid Propane Grill on Amazon for $229.
Purchase the Weber Q1200 Liquid Propane Grill on Amazon for $259.
Cuisinart Chef's Style Tabletop Portable Propane Gas Grill
Cuisinart is another go-to brand name for many, and the company has entered the portable gas grill game with the completely respectable Chef's Style Tabletop Portable Propane Gas Grill. Weighing in at just 22 pounds, this spiffy-looking stainless steel grill is perfect whether you're carrying it to a campsite or out onto your apartment's balcony, and customers love the fact that it's ready to go in just about 10 minutes.
But don't be fooled; this is small but powerful. Since the grates are stainless steel, Cuisinart promises they'll be able to handle — and distribute — the grill's 20,000 BTUs of heat over a grilling surface that's big enough for 15 burgers. Customers agree — and they also approve of the fact that the entire thing can also be assembled from brand new, out-of-the-box in about 10 minutes as well. Some customers say that it works so well and it's so easy to clean that they've found themselves using it in place of their larger, standard-size backyard grill, and that's a pretty stellar recommendation!
Purchase the Cuisinart Chef's Style Tabletop Portable Propane Gas Grill on Amazon for $150.
Pit Boss 75275 Stainless Steel Portable Grill
Pit Boss has a reputation as being a one-stop shop for all things grilling and smoking, so it makes sense that this reasonably priced, lightweight, portable gas grill gets a lot of love from grilling enthusiasts of all experience levels. The grill gets points from customers not only for portability but for heat retention and distribution.
It's so good at what it does that customers report that they don't only use it for things like steaks and burgers, but that it makes a pretty nifty pizza oven as well. One of the things that we love to see in reviews is input from repeat customers, and there are plenty of those who have owned other Pit Boss products before and who say this little grill checks all the boxes when it comes to quality. That's backed up by the company's customer service, which is reportedly ready and willing to answer questions and solve problems.
Purchase the Pit Boss 75275 Stainless Steel Portable Grill on Amazon for $179.99.
Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill
Some portable grills are meant for sitting on a table, but if you're planning on heading out into the wilderness with only what you've got in your truck, you'll need something with a stand. Weber has you covered here, too, with a portable gas grill that folds up for easy storage and transportation, unfolds to include a prep area, and has enough space to handle about 15 burgers at once.
That well-designed portability is a huge hit with customers, who confirm that it's just as easy to move as it looks — and who appreciate the wheels. Designed with a low-to-high temperature range in mind, some customers report that it's ready to go in as little as five minutes. They also say that even though it's portable and meant to be on the small side, it's so easy to use that they've all but replaced their larger grills with this durable, efficient little grill. It's perfect for grilling up dinner for the whole family, whether you're at home or on the road.
Purchase the Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill on Amazon for $329.
Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill
The Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill is a funky-looking grill that looks like it might be a drinks cooler, but customers say that this 9,000-BTU, lightweight and ultra-portable grill delivers whether you're planning on taking it to the beach or just out into the backyard. In addition to the grill itself, it includes a chopping board and storage area for the propane tank, which is ideal if you're on-the-go.
Some customers say that they were wary of all that this grill claimed to do while still having an affordable price point, but reviews add that there's no reason to be concerned. Even though there's no grill lid, customers say that it's perfect for burgers and hot dogs, that it heats up quickly and the grates hold the heat. The small size, easy storage, and portability mean that some customers swear by this grill off-season, and say that when the winter chill breaks and there's a decent day for grilling, it's perfect for pulling out and getting some serious summertime flavor going.
Purchase the Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill on Amazon for $152.90.
Master Cook Tabletop Gas Grill
One of the things that makes the Master Cook Tabletop Gas Grill stand out is that it has a temperature control knob that makes it ideal for anything from searing a steak to slowly cooking more delicate items like veggies and seafood. According to the customers who have purchased this particular model, it's brilliantly easy to assemble, requires nearly no set-up, and is ready to go in minutes.
The built-in oil pan also makes cleaning a breeze, and which is crucial for a portable grill. Customers appreciate the flexibility to hook this up to different sizes of propane tanks, but do warn that if you take the plunge to purchase this grill, you should make sure it's absolutely what you want. Some report that returns are difficult to arrange, but most are more than happy with the stylish efficiency. There is also a highly-rated version of this grill that comes with a cart that makes moving it even easier, and yes, the grill and the cart are completely detachable for customers who might want to use it both ways.
Purchase the Master Cook Tabletop Gas Grill on Amazon for $80.99.
Purchase the Master Cook Tabletop Gas Grill With Cart on Amazon for $116.99.
Coleman RoadTrip 285
One of the best things about the Coleman RoadTrip 285 is that it's incredibly customizable. The grill not only folds down for easy transportation made simple by the wheels, but it can also be outfitted with a stovetop and a griddle top (that are sold separately) in addition to the more traditional grill grates. It's easy to clean, and if you're working with limited storage space, the collapsible nature of this grill makes it ideal for storing in an RV or tucking away in a corner of a garage.
Reviews suggest that customers aren't disappointed by this durable, hefty grill, which clocks in at around 50 pounds. Some even go as far as to suggest that it's a perfect grill for beginners, as it's ready to use quickly and holds and distributes heat well. Customers who have returned to update reviews after years of use confirm that their grill is still going strong, adding that in many cases, this portable little grill has proved more useful, more versatile, and a better investment than full-sized options.
Purchase the Coleman RoadTrip 285 on Amazon for $249.99.
Megamaster 2-Burner Propane Grill With Foldable Tables
Not all portable grills are tabletop units, and the Megamaster 2-Burner Propane Grill With Foldable Tables is a great option for anyone who is looking for something small and transportable that also has side shelves and storage. Shelves fold down for a slim profile that allows the grill to be stored in areas with limited space, and customers say that in spite of that slim shape, there's still a surprisingly large and efficient cooking area that makes this grill a great option for a family of four.
At a glance, it seems as though the affordable price point doesn't really match the grill, and customers admit to being concerned that they were getting something cheaply constructed. That's not the case, many reviews note, and they add that it's sturdy, easy to assemble, holds up well to regular use, and report that when it comes to gas usage, it's incredibly efficient. Small gas grills might have a reputation as being the sort of thing that is better suited to the occasional use during summertime camping trips, but customers say that this is a great, year-round grill.
Purchase the Megamaster 2-Burner Propane Grill With Foldable Tables on Amazon for $229.07.
Cuisinart Grillster Portable Gas Grill With Locking Lid
Cuisinart's Grillster Portable Gas Grill has thousands of reviews on Amazon, and customers can't speak highly enough of this lightweight grill that sets up in just around five minutes with no tools needed. Portability is this grill's strong suit, so if you're looking for a grill to pack up and take on weekend picnics, this is it. A securely-locking lid means it's easy to move, and even though it weighs only about 13 pounds, it has enough cooking space to be able to handle about eight burgers at once. Who says you're limited to cold sandwiches and salads for a picnic in the park? This grill makes it easy to whip up your favorite spicy fajita burgers or some garlic chicken burgers, and since the grill plates are dishwasher safe, clean-up is easy, too.
That's not to say that it's only a special occasion sort of grill, and some customers have made it a point to say that not only is it durable enough for regular, weekly use, but that the compact size and cooking area means that it holds the heat well and is great for getting a truly delectable sear on anything you're grilling.
Purchase the Cuisinart Grillster Portable Gas Grill With Locking Lid on Amazon for $106.06.
Royal Gourmet GT1001 Stainless Steel Portable Grill
There are a lot of horrible things in the world, and when it comes to everyday inconveniences, trying to pack and move a dirty grill has got to be up there with knots in your shoelaces. Fortunately for customers who have purchased this Royal Gourmet GT1001 Stainless Steel Portable Grill, it was designed to be not only lightweight and portable, but easy to clean. In addition to features that make it easy to regulate gas flow and prevent flare-ups, there's also a grease management system so you can use the grill for a juicy ranch burger and not worry about the drippings making a mess.
Add in an ignitor that brings almost instant heat that's easy to monitor with a built-in thermometer, and the end result is a grill that gets a lot of kudos for being a reliable standard whether it's included in your camping and picnic gear or if it's kept handy for daily use.
Purchase the Royal Gourmet GT1001 Stainless Steel Portable Grill on Amazon for $109.99.
Cuisinart CGG-180 and CGG-180T Petit Gourmet Portable Tabletop Propane Gas Grill
We're grouping these two together because they're basically the same grill. There is, however, the option to purchase this with a stand that turns this from a tabletop grill into a free-standing one, and both fold down to be easily portable and can be set up and ready to cook on in about 10 minutes. The grill itself weighs in at only about 17 pounds, which means this, perhaps unsurprisingly, gets high praise for being a perfect option to take tailgating or camping.
Customers say that it's also great for setting up on the back patio because if you're looking for a straightforward sort of grill that's worthy of a smoky chipotle burger, it's this one. Between the two, there are thousands of reviews from customers who say that you shouldn't underestimate this little grill, as it comes with enough cooking space for a family, heats up quickly, and has grates that are easy to remove and easy to clean. Some are surprised by how sturdy and well-made it is for the affordable price point and suggest that if you're looking for a grill for two, this is a great option.
Purchase the Cuisinart CGG-180 Petit Gourmet Portable With VersaStand on Amazon for $139.07.
Purchase the Cuisinart CGG-180T Petit Gourmet Portable Tabletop Propane Gas Grill on Amazon for $119.99.
Megamaster Premium Outdoor Cooking 2-Burner Grill
The Megamaster Premium Outdoor Cooking 2-Burner Grill is advertised as being a small, portable grill that has all of the essentials yet none of the bells and whistles. That's fine, because let's be honest here: The more unnecessary features that an appliance has, that's just more things that can go wrong. This grill has a simple ignition that fires up quickly and easily, and in spite of the fact that it's lightweight and space-saving, customers are quick to note that it makes the most of the cooking space available for plenty of room to whip up a few burgers and some grilled veggies on the side. Love Mexican street corn but feel like you don't have the desire to fire up a full-sized grill just for some corn? This little double-burner grill will absolutely do the trick.
Some customers dropped in to review this grill after buying it for the second time, saying they were so pleased with their first durable, long-lasting, reliable grill that when it finally came time to replace it, they simply bought the same thing again. Nothing says confidence quite like a repeat customer, and according to some of the other reviews complimenting this grill on how easy it is to use and clean, it's safe to say that there are probably going to be many more repeat customers.
Purchase the Megamaster Premium Outdoor Cooking 2-Burner Grill on Amazon for $146.99.
Royal Gourmet GD 4002T 4-Burner Tailgater Grill/Griddle Combo
This one's a little different from the other small gas grills we've spotlighted, because this one comes with a griddle. We'd go so far as to argue that makes it pretty perfect for camping, because why should you be restricted to just firing up the grill for some sausages, burgers, and dogs? The griddle attachment on this grill means you'll be serving up some berry and buttermilk pancakes for breakfast, then adding in some soft and fluffy scrambled eggs while heating up that breakfast sausage on the other part of the grill. Win, right?
That's the general consensus for this grill, and it makes sense that if you're getting something to take on camping trips, get something that can handle multiple meals. Customers also love this one for easy-to-clean drip trays that keep messes contained and an effortless ignition system. Some customers even say that this particular grill has been a life-saver during storms and power outages. That's just one more reason to get this combination griddle and grill; because you never know when you're going to need it.
Purchase the Royal Gourmet GD 4002T 4-Burner Tailgater Grill/Griddle Combo on Amazon for $179.87.
Methodology
There are a surprising number of small gas grills on the market today, and in order to bring you some recommendations on which ones you should consider, we took a few things into account. Most important were reviews from the customers who have bought and used these grills already, and we were happy to find many of these customers returned to update their reviews with information on durability, longevity, and how the grills stood up to repeat and regular use. We also took into account things like price in order to ensure we were offering a range of price point options.