Forget Costco: The Best Place To Buy Small Kitchen Appliances, Per Consumer Reports
From morning coffee to air-fryer dinners, small kitchen appliances sit at the very core of our daily kitchen routines. They often get replaced more frequently than the major players, like fridges and ranges, as we lean toward small smart kitchen appliances for increased convenience. Knowing where to shop for these countertop gadgets makes replacing them less stressful. While Costco is known for selling affordable small kitchen appliances (although there are some appliances to avoid at Costco), Abt is actually the best place to shop in this category, according to survey results by Consumer Reports.
Abt is an electronics retailer with a single location, in stark contrast to Costco, which has over 700 stores nationwide. It's located in Glenview, Illinois, but this sole physical store is no small operation — it's a massive complex with a showroom spanning over 100,000 square feet, where customers can take a closer look at the household electronics they're planning to buy. Consumer Reports also crowned it as the best place to buy large kitchen appliances.
For those who aren't close to the physical showroom, Abt has a website that was particularly praised by Consumer Reports survey respondents. It's easy to navigate and offers a superior user experience, even providing free shipping and returns on many items. Another thing that people highlighted as a winning feature is Abt's customer service. The retailer offers free tech support, available over the phone for the entire lifespan of the appliance, whether it was purchased in-store or online.
The biggest difference between Costco and Abt is the selection of small kitchen appliances
Customers that participated in Consumer Reports' survey noted that Costco has great prices, a good website, and solid service. However, the wholesaler is missing something essential that people value very much when seeking for their next small appliance: good selection. Costco's lineup is significantly more limited than Abt's. If you're in the market for a new Whirlpool microwave, Costco sells only a small handful of models, while Abt sells nearly 40. You should look beyond name brands when shopping for kitchen appliances, of course, but when the store has such a limited lineup, you could end up settling for an appliance that isn't fully what you're looking for.
Pricing was really the only thing that customers didn't find too impressive about Abt. Costco is known for securing great deals for its members, and the allure of a low price can be a big deciding factor. That said, Abt does offer price matching, so if you happen to find the exact same small appliance model for cheaper somewhere else, Abt will match or beat that store's price.
While it may be a lesser-known retailer than a large grocery chain, Abt has been beloved among customers for a very long time. In 2014, it became Consumer Reports' #1 Appliance Dealer for the first time, and in 2018, it first ranked as the best place to buy small appliances — a title it has won several times since, among many other accolades.