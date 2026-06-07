Forget Costco: The Best Place To Buy Small Kitchen Appliances, Per Consumer Reports

From morning coffee to air-fryer dinners, small kitchen appliances sit at the very core of our daily kitchen routines. They often get replaced more frequently than the major players, like fridges and ranges, as we lean toward small smart kitchen appliances for increased convenience. Knowing where to shop for these countertop gadgets makes replacing them less stressful. While Costco is known for selling affordable small kitchen appliances (although there are some appliances to avoid at Costco), Abt is actually the best place to shop in this category, according to survey results by Consumer Reports.

Abt is an electronics retailer with a single location, in stark contrast to Costco, which has over 700 stores nationwide. It's located in Glenview, Illinois, but this sole physical store is no small operation — it's a massive complex with a showroom spanning over 100,000 square feet, where customers can take a closer look at the household electronics they're planning to buy. Consumer Reports also crowned it as the best place to buy large kitchen appliances.

For those who aren't close to the physical showroom, Abt has a website that was particularly praised by Consumer Reports survey respondents. It's easy to navigate and offers a superior user experience, even providing free shipping and returns on many items. Another thing that people highlighted as a winning feature is Abt's customer service. The retailer offers free tech support, available over the phone for the entire lifespan of the appliance, whether it was purchased in-store or online.