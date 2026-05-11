Forget Costco: The Best Place To Buy Large Kitchen Appliances, Per Consumer Reports

Between January 2023 and May 2024, Consumer Reports conducted a survey on the best places to buy large appliances. The organization polled almost 10,000 shoppers on their buying habits, with respondents judging 23 retailers based on personal experiences while shopping for large appliances. Although Costco is often regarded as a good place to buy major kitchen appliances, it was not rated the overall best according to these survey results. Instead, that honor has been bestowed upon a Chicago-area retailer specializing in appliances, electronics, and furniture.

For the 14th year in a row, Consumer Reports has named Abt Electronics the best place to buy large kitchen appliances, giving it an overall satisfaction score of 91. Survey respondents praised the retailer's selection of appliances and gave it high marks for customer care, home delivery and installation services, and in-store atmosphere. It was also one of the few appliance stores to receive a good score on its prices. Abt is a family-owned retailer with a 90-year history headquartered in Glenview, Illinois. Its 100,000-square-foot showroom and warehouse offers major kitchen appliances, including dishwashers, refrigerators, cooktops and range tops, ranges, wall ovens, freezers, warming drawers, and range hoods.

The popular retailer specializes in both budget-friendly kitchen brands like Amana and Whirlpool, as well as some of the best kitchen appliances from luxury brands like SKS, Thermador, and Gaggenau. Additionally, it offers relatively affordable kitchen appliance packages from GE, Samsung, Amana, Whirlpool, and more, featuring matching dishwashers, ovens, refrigerators, and microwaves — some for just a little over $2,000. Talk about a good deal.