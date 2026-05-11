Forget Costco: The Best Place To Buy Large Kitchen Appliances, Per Consumer Reports
Between January 2023 and May 2024, Consumer Reports conducted a survey on the best places to buy large appliances. The organization polled almost 10,000 shoppers on their buying habits, with respondents judging 23 retailers based on personal experiences while shopping for large appliances. Although Costco is often regarded as a good place to buy major kitchen appliances, it was not rated the overall best according to these survey results. Instead, that honor has been bestowed upon a Chicago-area retailer specializing in appliances, electronics, and furniture.
For the 14th year in a row, Consumer Reports has named Abt Electronics the best place to buy large kitchen appliances, giving it an overall satisfaction score of 91. Survey respondents praised the retailer's selection of appliances and gave it high marks for customer care, home delivery and installation services, and in-store atmosphere. It was also one of the few appliance stores to receive a good score on its prices. Abt is a family-owned retailer with a 90-year history headquartered in Glenview, Illinois. Its 100,000-square-foot showroom and warehouse offers major kitchen appliances, including dishwashers, refrigerators, cooktops and range tops, ranges, wall ovens, freezers, warming drawers, and range hoods.
The popular retailer specializes in both budget-friendly kitchen brands like Amana and Whirlpool, as well as some of the best kitchen appliances from luxury brands like SKS, Thermador, and Gaggenau. Additionally, it offers relatively affordable kitchen appliance packages from GE, Samsung, Amana, Whirlpool, and more, featuring matching dishwashers, ovens, refrigerators, and microwaves — some for just a little over $2,000. Talk about a good deal.
Abt beats out Costco for superior pricing, selection, and service
Survey respondents rated Abt a four out of five for price paid, with Costco and Spencer's TV & Appliance being the only other retailers that earned that score. For customers looking for ways to save money on kitchen appliances, this makes Abt a great option. The Chicago brand also received the highest rating (a five) for all other sections, including appliance selection, customer service, in-store atmosphere, home delivery options, installation services, and website usability. None of the other 22 retailers received fives across the board for these services.
Although shoppers gave Costco a four out of five for its prices, customer service, appliance installation services, in-store atmosphere, and website usability, its overall rating score was 78. Customers found that the warehouse retailer fell short in its selection of appliances, earning it a three out of five on the rating scale. It wasn't the lowest-ranking appliance store in the survey by far (that spot belongs to Menards); in fact, it landed fifth on the list of 23 different brands.
Of course, ranking in the top five major appliance retailers isn't bad, and if you have a Costco near you, it's easy enough to check out its appliance selection while there. Though Abt offers free shipping, local delivery within 100 miles of its showroom, a price match guarantee, and installation services, some customers may prefer to see products in person before making such a major purchase. Unless you live in the Chicagoland area, Abt likely isn't the most convenient option. Costco members can also use a shopping hack when buying kitchen appliances by using Costco Direct, which allows buyers to get products faster.