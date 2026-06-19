When Does Costco Mark Down Unsold Grills?
Everyone likes a good deal, and that's part of the reason why people shop at Costco in the first place. Not only is it a great place to get groceries, but if you're a fan of grilling, Costco sells a wide variety of highly-rated grills. Considering that Costco sells one Kirkland gas grill for $4,000, it makes sense to wait for sales. Luckily, there are some times of year when your chances of finding a discounted grill are higher (but not guaranteed).
You can expect to find grills on sale at Costco at least twice a year. These sales tend to bookend the actual grilling season. In the spring, especially around Memorial Day, grills will go on sale, and the best selection will be available. These aren't clearance grills being marked down; they are just offered at a discount to entice you as the season begins. At the end of the summer, around Labor Day weekend, unsold grills are more likely to go on clearance to make way for new seasonal stock.
One thing to keep in mind is where you are shopping for your grill. In the Midwest and northern US states, grilling season ends in the fall. However, if you live far enough south, Costco may keep grills in stock all year, and there won't necessarily be an end-of-season clearance.
How to save on grills at Costco
While Costco is likely to have its grills on sale during certain times of the year, there are no guarantees. It's not set in stone that Labor Day will be the clearance sale weekend. On Reddit, some people have reported grills not going on sale until later in September, and at other times, they were marked down much earlier in July.
Another thing to be cautious of is how rare it may be to find a clearance grill at Costco. "Costco doesn't typically do clearance like other retailers, Costco hates clearance [because] of our very small markup, and we seldom are overstocked, especially with seasonal items," said one Redditor. They recommended buying a grill when you see it if you want one — whether it's on sale or not. "You can always get a price adjustment within 30 days, and if the price drops again, get another price adjustment."
Costco offers price adjustments if, within 30 days of purchase, the item you bought goes on sale for a lower price. The only issue is that it may be difficult to predict whether a sale will happen within that 30-day window, but doing so could save you a few dollars. You can also look on the Costco website under the While Supplies Last category for grills that are on sale. You may get lucky with online exclusives. Also, make sure you're checking prices in-store: Prices ending in .97 may be clearance items.