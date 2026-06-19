When Does Costco Mark Down Unsold Grills?

Everyone likes a good deal, and that's part of the reason why people shop at Costco in the first place. Not only is it a great place to get groceries, but if you're a fan of grilling, Costco sells a wide variety of highly-rated grills. Considering that Costco sells one Kirkland gas grill for $4,000, it makes sense to wait for sales. Luckily, there are some times of year when your chances of finding a discounted grill are higher (but not guaranteed).

You can expect to find grills on sale at Costco at least twice a year. These sales tend to bookend the actual grilling season. In the spring, especially around Memorial Day, grills will go on sale, and the best selection will be available. These aren't clearance grills being marked down; they are just offered at a discount to entice you as the season begins. At the end of the summer, around Labor Day weekend, unsold grills are more likely to go on clearance to make way for new seasonal stock.

One thing to keep in mind is where you are shopping for your grill. In the Midwest and northern US states, grilling season ends in the fall. However, if you live far enough south, Costco may keep grills in stock all year, and there won't necessarily be an end-of-season clearance.