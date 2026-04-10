'Yeah, But It's Gas' — The $4,000 Grill At Costco That Customers Are Torn On

Grilling season is just around the corner, and everyone is stocking up on the essentials. But if you're looking to upgrade your outdoor cooking space with an all-in-one grilling solution, the Kirkland Signature Stone Island 12-Burner Gas Grill is one to keep an eye on. However, customers are divided on everything from the price to the quality to the overall concept of buying a grill at a big-box store.

For $3,999.99, Costco offers a massive island grill that comes almost completely assembled. It's just one of many Kirkland Signature items to stock up on for summer cookouts. You get a sleek stainless-steel build with a handcrafted, rustic stone veneer — perfect for almost any style of home. For some added context, Kirkland's Signature gas grills are made by Nexgrill. "Now this is the ultimate setup," states a commenter on one Instagram post promoting the grill, echoing the sentiment of many online — and they're not wrong.

This grill offers six stainless steel burners and 1,200 square inches of cooking area, including a flat-top griddle station for smash burgers or breakfast spreads. It also boasts two side burners with cast iron cooking grids, plus top sear burners to broil meat to your liking. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. But it's not all positive with this grill. Despite its seemingly comprehensive build and sleek exterior, customers have a laundry list of complaints. While many have enjoyed their grills enough to leave positive reviews, the nitpicking is loud and clear.