'Yeah, But It's Gas' — The $4,000 Grill At Costco That Customers Are Torn On
Grilling season is just around the corner, and everyone is stocking up on the essentials. But if you're looking to upgrade your outdoor cooking space with an all-in-one grilling solution, the Kirkland Signature Stone Island 12-Burner Gas Grill is one to keep an eye on. However, customers are divided on everything from the price to the quality to the overall concept of buying a grill at a big-box store.
For $3,999.99, Costco offers a massive island grill that comes almost completely assembled. It's just one of many Kirkland Signature items to stock up on for summer cookouts. You get a sleek stainless-steel build with a handcrafted, rustic stone veneer — perfect for almost any style of home. For some added context, Kirkland's Signature gas grills are made by Nexgrill. "Now this is the ultimate setup," states a commenter on one Instagram post promoting the grill, echoing the sentiment of many online — and they're not wrong.
This grill offers six stainless steel burners and 1,200 square inches of cooking area, including a flat-top griddle station for smash burgers or breakfast spreads. It also boasts two side burners with cast iron cooking grids, plus top sear burners to broil meat to your liking. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. But it's not all positive with this grill. Despite its seemingly comprehensive build and sleek exterior, customers have a laundry list of complaints. While many have enjoyed their grills enough to leave positive reviews, the nitpicking is loud and clear.
Customers either love it or hate it
If the customer reviews on Costco's website are any indication, you'd think this 12-burner gas grill is a hit with nearly everyone. As of April 2026, it holds a 4.4 average rating based on over 600 reviews, but digging into social media comments shows a more mixed reaction. On Instagram, many are instantly wowed by its shiny, pristine look, giving off a premium, chef-level vibe, while others are turned off by the price tag. "$4,000? Nope," one commenter states bluntly.
While some argue you could build your own setup for far less, others in the process of getting estimates for a custom setup disagree. One commenter added, "I've had about four estimates, and no, you can't [build one better]" for less than $4,000. But that's not all. The grill snobs also chimed in. "Propane is the microwave of outdoor cooking," one commenter declared. "If you're cooking outside, use wood, or at least charcoal," another recommends. "Yeah, but it's gas," yet another Instagram user laments. Needless to say, everyone has an opinion on the best fuel type to use for grilling.
Beyond the fuel debate, some worry about the quality of the steel and whether the cover is enough to protect it from the elements, especially in high-heat, high-humidity areas where rust, corrosion, and discoloration can be an issue. "I've had it for four years and it's still like new," one user revealed, pushing back. Clearly, there's much contention surrounding this grill. So, if while this may be a turnkey solution for some, those in search of a top-of-the-line, customizable grill better look elsewhere.